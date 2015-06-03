World News

Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

  • Keyonna Moore's 'promposal' video has gone viral after she was seen asking her friend Tyuan Malik Barbour to Anacostia High School's prom
  • Barbour, who recently transferred to the school, was born with several disabilities and uses a wheelchair 
  • Moore, a cheerleader at the school, said she asked Barbour because she wanted to give him give him 'the attention and kindness that he deserves'
  • The prom will be Barbour's first time ever attending a school dance  

By Minyvonne Burke For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:38 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 16:03 EDT, 3 May 2018

A D.C. teenager just wanted to do something nice for her friend and take him to his first ever school dance. Now the girl’s sweet ‘promposal’ has gone viral, warming the hearts of everyone.

Keyonna Moore, a cheerleader at Anacostia High School, already had a date for her prom but decided to switch gears and ask her close friend, Tyuan Malik Barbour.

Barbour, who was born with several disabilities and uses a wheelchair, recently transferred to the school. 

Because of his disabilities the teen has been limited from doing a lot of things, including attending a school dance.

Cheerleader Keyonna Moore's promposal went viral after she asked her friend Tyuan Malik Barbour (right) to be her date to the school dance 

'I just wanted to show him that he matters and give him the attention and kindness that he deserves,’ Moore said about her friend 

Moore told Fox5 DC that she and Barbour became fast friends so when students started asking each other to the prom, she decided to ask Barbour to be her date.

On Monday afternoon, as Barbour was in the cafeteria Moore walked in holding flowers and a giant purple sign that read: ‘Prom?’

Students captured the touching moment on camera, showing Barbour's surprise and then excitement when he realized Moore was asking him to the prom. 

As students in the cafeteria cheered, Barbour gave Moore a big ‘yes!’

‘I just wanted to show him that he matters and give him the attention and kindness that he deserves,’ she said. 

‘I believe that everyone should be treated like beautiful Kings and Queens.’

Antonio Gray, Barbour’s cousin, said his family was touched by what Moore did.

‘She found it in her heart to want to make a difference for someone with special needs. Not for social media and not just to get people to like her for doing something so good but from the kindness of her heart,’ he told the outlet. ‘She’s a very good friend to Tyuan and she’s planning on sticking beside him.’ 

