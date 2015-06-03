Teen's heartwarming 'promposal' goes viral after she asks her wheelchair-bound friend to the dance

By Minyvonne Burke For Dailymail.com

3 May 2018

A D.C. teenager just wanted to do something nice for her friend and take him to his first ever school dance. Now the girl’s sweet ‘promposal’ has gone viral, warming the hearts of everyone.

Keyonna Moore, a cheerleader at Anacostia High School, already had a date for her prom but decided to switch gears and ask her close friend, Tyuan Malik Barbour.

Barbour, who was born with several disabilities and uses a wheelchair, recently transferred to the school.

Because of his disabilities the teen has been limited from doing a lot of things, including attending a school dance.

Cheerleader Keyonna Moore's promposal went viral after she asked her friend Tyuan Malik Barbour (right) to be her date to the school dance

The heartwarming promposal video was shared on social media and has quickly gone viral

'I just wanted to show him that he matters and give him the attention and kindness that he deserves,’ Moore said about her friend

Moore told Fox5 DC that she and Barbour became fast friends so when students started asking each other to the prom, she decided to ask Barbour to be her date.

On Monday afternoon, as Barbour was in the cafeteria Moore walked in holding flowers and a giant purple sign that read: ‘Prom?’

Students captured the touching moment on camera, showing Barbour's surprise and then excitement when he realized Moore was asking him to the prom.

As students in the cafeteria cheered, Barbour gave Moore a big ‘yes!’

‘I believe that everyone should be treated like beautiful Kings and Queens.’

Antonio Gray, Barbour’s cousin, said his family was touched by what Moore did.

‘She found it in her heart to want to make a difference for someone with special needs. Not for social media and not just to get people to like her for doing something so good but from the kindness of her heart,’ he told the outlet. ‘She’s a very good friend to Tyuan and she’s planning on sticking beside him.’

Barbour's family said they were touched by Moore asking her friend to be her date to the prom.