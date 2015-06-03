Teen surprises her father before she heads off to prom in a heartwarming video

By Danielle Zoellner For Dailymail.com

A teenager surprised her father at his food truck before the prom in a heartwarming video that has since gone viral.

Vanessa Macedo, 18, from Porterville, California, planned a surprise for her father in her full-prom attire before she went to the high school dance because he was sad he had to work that day.

People across social media couldn't get enough of her father's priceless expression once he gets to see his daughter in a full-length gown. The video quickly went viral with users commenting on the adorable father-daughter relationship.

Sweet surprise! Vanessa Macedo, 18, from Porterville, California, showed up to her father's work before prom so that he could see her in her dress

Big grin! Vanessa posted the moment on Twitter when her dad got to see her. She said he was upset that he would have to miss seeing her off to prom

Hard working man: One person on Twitter reacted to the video saying they 'love this'

Vanessa posted the video on Twitter last weekend with the caption, 'My dad was upset that he couldn't see me on my prom day so I decided to surprise him..and let me just say, I love being his 'güerita'.'

Güerita is a Spanish nickname that translates in English to 'little blonde' or 'sweetie'.

The 18-year-old told Buzzfeed News that her father works hard for their family, so unfortunately he had to work the night of her prom.

But she was able to make up for it by concocting a plan with her sister to pop by the food truck and surprise him.

'It was such an unforgettable moment for me,' she said to Buzzfeed.

Father-daughter hug: During the video, it shows how shocked her father is to see her. The video has since gone viral and been viewed more than 2.9million times

Proud daughter: Vanessa said she really appreciated all the positive messages on Twitter

Sweet: One Twitter user cleverly used the Kermit the Frog meme to show her love for the video

Many people on Twitter were instantly touched by her father's sweet reaction to see his daughter in her prom dress.

'I didn't think anyone would love it as much as me and my dad, but I'm glad they have,' Vanessa said.

The video has since gone with more than 2.9million views and shared 38,000 times, as of Thursday afternoon.

One Twitter user said: 'I love this! I bet your dad is a hard working man.'

Another said they wanted to travel to their hometown to support where the father works.

'Father's like this need to be honored,' the Twitter user wrote. 'Take all my money! We appreciate your hustle and sacrifices for our family!'

Supportive: One user wants to fly to California just to support the father's business

Big smiles: Pictured is Vanessa with her prom date after she surprised her father