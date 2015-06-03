Camera shows plane carrying Vegas revellers crash to the ground

By Hannah Moore For Dailymail.com

Footage of a private plane that crashed and erupted into a massive fireball in Arizona last month, killing all six on board, was captured on a nearby traffic camera.

Scottsdale Police released footage which shows the lights of the plane zoom into the frame at high speed before the wings turn on a 90 degree angle and the aircraft falls to the ground.

The plane took off from Arizona on April 9 and was headed to Las Vegas with six people on board - it was only in the air about 15 minutes before it came crashing down on a nearby golf course.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the wings were 'nearly vertical' ahead of the crash.

Models Mariah Coogan, 23, and Helena Lagos, 22, nightlife promoter Anand 'Happy' Patel, 26, and nightclub host and aspiring pilot James Pedroza, 28, were all on board the Piper PA-24 Comanche when it crashed moments after taking off at about 9pm.

They were joined by pilot Erik Valente, 26, and exchange student Iris Carolina Garcia Rodriguez, 23, who was due to return to her native Honduras just days later, after a months-long stint studying at graduate school in Virginia.

Pedroza was originally thought to be flying the plane, but it was later revealed to be Valente.

Rodriguez's friends and family are now fundraising to bring her body back to Honduras.

When investigators arrived at the scene, everyone on board was dead.

'The main cabin was mostly consumed by fire,' the NTSB report said.

'The outboard section of the right wing was separated, and in addition to thermal damage, exhibited substantial impact crush damage.

'The inboard section of the right wing remained attached to the [body of the aircraft], and the majority of the left wing was found separated.'

An aviation expert has suggested the plane went down because it was unevenly loaded or exceeding the weight limit.

Professor Brent Bowen, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, said information he has seen so far suggests the loaded weight and balance of the aircraft exceeded capacity.

Speaking to The Arizona Republic, Bowen calculated the Piper would have only been able to carry 960 pounds of passengers and cargo before breaching its weight limit.

Based on an average weight of 150 pounds per passengers, this would have left just 60 pounds left over for luggage - creating a razor-thin margin that was almost certainly breached.

Pilot Erik Valente, 26, is not thought to have caused the crash, with friends saying he was an experienced pilot with more than 4,500 flying hours under his belt.

Instagram model and part-time horse trainer Mariah Coogan was one of the six on the plane. As the doomed flight prepared for takeoff, she shared videos from the plane to her Instagram story.

She excitedly filmed herself in her seat and spun the camera round to show Patel who she affectionately called by his nickname Happy.

Coogan tagged James Pedroza as the pilot on her Instagram story, but his sister insisted he was not flying and he appears in different seats at times during the video.

The 23-year-old had amassed a large social media following of 27,000 after quitting high school in 2012 to pursue a modelling career.

A former teacher told The Republic: 'She was eager for adventure, and I always found her easy to speak with.'

Another friend said of the young model: 'She's just a free spirit, fun loving person.

'She just didn't have a negative bone in her body, just the most positive girl I've ever met.'

The young woman's mother told her local newspaper in California, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat: 'She’s just a bright light.

'She’s been such a great child to have. I mean, she’s my first, and her middle name is Sunshine, and she has proven that name because any room she walks into, she smiles and brightens the whole room.

'I’m going to miss her so much.'

Fellow passenger Pedroza, who worked as a VIP host at The Mirage nightclub in Las Vegas, was dating 22-year-old Helena Lagos, who was also on the plane.

His interest in aviation began in July when he invested in a different, smaller plane with a friend who is an experienced pilot.

In October, he started learning how to fly himself. In one video he shared on Instagram, he wrote: 'Can't wait to get my wings'.

He purchased the plane in February and completed his first 'cross country' flight in March with a friend for a snowboarding trip.

Pedroza was not flying the plane when it went down.

For days before the tragedy, the group had partied together at the Phoenix festival along with other friends.

Patel's twin brother Akash described him as a nightlife entrepreneur who flew across the country making friends and hosting parties.

'He was taken away from us doing what he loved to do, what he liked to do the most, be with his friends and have a good time,' Akash told Fox 10 in Arizona.

Patel, who listed his home state as Oklahoma on social media, appeared to live a lavish lifestyle in which private jets were the norm.