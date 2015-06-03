World News

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

  • Twitter has discovered a bug in its internal network that left passwords exposed
  • Have not said how many users were affected by the glitch, but are urging caution
  • The firm is now recommending all of its users change their passwords
  • Twitter says investigation indicates there was no breach or misuse of the info

Published: 16:03 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:50 EDT, 3 May 2018

Twitter is urging all of its users to change their passwords, after the firm discovered a bug that left passwords completely exposed.

While the firm has not revealed how many people could be affected by the glitch, it’s warning its more than 330 million users to create a new password ‘out of an abundance of caution.’

Twitter insists it has since fixed the bug, and found no indication of a breach or misuse of the unprotected information.

‘We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log,’ Twitter support tweeted to its 5.77 million followers Thursday afternoon.

‘We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password.’ 

Twitter uses an industry standard hashing function known as bcrypt to mask users’ passwords after you make an account, replacing the actual text with random numbers and letters.

This way, the system can validate your credentials, but no one at the company can see that information, the firm explains.

The recently discovered bug, however, left an undisclosed number of users’ passwords stored unmasked in the internal system – meaning they were written in plain text.

In a blog post explaining the glitch, Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal said: ‘Due to a bug, passwords were written to an internal log before completing the hashing process.

‘We found this error ourselves, removed the passwords, and are implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again.’    

According to Twitter, there’s no reason to suspect anything malicious has been done with the exposed passwords.

But, they still recommend changing your password.

Twitter is also urging users to change their password on any other sites where they may have used the same login details, and to enable two-factor authentication to make accounts more secure.

‘We are very sorry this happened,’ Agrawal wrote.

‘We recognize and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day.’

HOW CAN I CHOOSE A SECURE PASSWORD?

 According to internet security provider Norton, 'the shorter and less complex your password is, the quicker it can be for the program to come up with the correct combination of characters. 

The longer and more complex your password is, the less likely the attacker will use the brute force method, because of the lengthy amount of time it will take for the program to figure it out.

'Instead, they'll use a method called a dictionary attack, where the program will cycle through a predefined list of common words that are used in passwords.'

Here are some steps to follow when creating a new password:

DO:

  • Use a combination of numbers, symbols, uppercase and lowercase letters
  • Ensure that the password is at least eight characters long
  • Use abbreviated phrases for passwords
  • Change your passwords regularly
  • Log out of websites and devices after you have finished using them

 

DO NOT:

  • Choose a commonly used password like '123456', 'password', 'qwerty' or '111111'
  • Use a solitary word. Hackers can use dictionary-based systems to crack passwords
  • Use a derivative of your name, family member's name, pet's name, phone number, address or birthday
  • Write your password down, share it or let anyone else use your login details
  • Answer 'yes' when asked to save your password to a computer browser

 

 

 

 

