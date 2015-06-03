Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:38 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 19:41 EDT, 3 May 2018

Photo evidence and horror details behind disgraced NFL player Johnny Manziel's domestic violence arrest in 2016 have now been released by police.

The 25-year-old former quarterback was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley in Dallas two years ago.

The full police report, first obtained by TMZ, was released by Dallas authorities on Thursday and includes Crowley's statement and photos of her injuries.

It details how Crowley, who had dated Manziel for two years but had already ended things the night of the assault, told police she thought she was going to die and at one point grabbed a knife in self-defense.

Dallas Police released the police report about disgraced NFL player Johnny Manziel's domestic violence arrest in 2016. Report includes photos of his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley's bruising

The 25-year-old former quarterback was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley in Dallas two years ago. The couple, pictured above, dated for two years

Crowley told police she had met Manziel at his hotel on the night of January 29, 2016 and they had planned to spend the night together.

She said they started arguing when she raised concerns about a girl he had been seeing who had 'caused us problems in the past'.

When Crowley told Manziel she was going to sleep on the couch, he threw her down and refused to let her leave the hotel room, the police report states.

She said Manziel told her he was just being playful and that he would drive her home.

The police report says Manziel grew violent in the car.

Crowley, according to the report, managed to escape the car and tried to hide in some bushes but he found her and forced her back in the car.

The police report was released by Dallas authorities on Thursday and includes Crowley's statement and photos of her injuries and bruising

Crowley said she suffered bruising and injured her back when Manziel threw her in the car and she also ruptured an ear drum when he struck her across the head

She said she injured her back when he threw her in the vehicle and ruptured an ear drum when he struck her across the head.

'He grabbed me by my hair and threw me back into the car and got back in himself,' Crowley told police.

'He hit me with his open hand on my left ear for jumping out of the car. I realized immediately that I could not hear out of that ear, and I still cannot today, two days later.'

Several photos included in the police report show bruising to Crowley's body.

'She felt like she was going to die or get beaten really bad,' the report states.

When they eventually returned to her apartment, she said Manziel smashed her phone when she tried to call her parents.

Crowley told police that's when she grabbed a knife and ran to her neighbor's house screaming: 'Johnny Manziel just beat the s**t out of me'.

Manziel was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He denied hitting, kidnapping and threatening to kill her.

His charge was dropped in November last year after he agreed to complete an anger management course and substance-abuse program as part of a plea deal.

Manziel was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. His charge was dropped in November last year after he completed an anger management course and substance-abuse program as part of a plea deal

Crowley dated the NFL quarterback for two years but they had already ended things the night of the assault in 2016

After these allegations became public Manziel was dropped by his agent and his own father said he feared for his son's safety.

The Texas native hasn't played football since 2015 and was cut loose by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 following the assault.

Manziel told ABC in February that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a year ago and has since quit drinking.

'I'm working to try and make sure that I don't fall back into any type of depression, because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me," Manziel said on Good Morning America.

'At the end of the day, I can't help that my wires are a little bit differently crossed than yours. I can't help my mental makeup of the way that I was created,' he said, adding that he takes prescription medication to treat his condition.

He reportedly married his Instagram model girlfriend Bre Tiesi in March.

Manziel, who made headlines with his wild partying and off field antics, has credited Tiesi for helping him to turn his life around.