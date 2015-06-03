'I am your mother!' Devastated biological mom of baby stolen at birth screams at daughter in court

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

The biological mom of a girl who was snatched at birth broke down during the hearing of her daughter's kidnapper, screaming, 'I am your mother!'

Shanara Mobley, mother of Kamiyah Mobley, gave an emotional testimony on Thursday, where she described the torment of having her newborn baby stolen just hours after she gave birth.

'Thinking about suicide every day, people watching me all day every day, no one was leaving me unattended,' she said of the months following Kamiyah's abduction, as she wiped away tears.

She said that even now, 20 years later, she still feels the loss of her daughter deeply and even called for the death penalty for kidnapper Gloria Williams.

'I always thought about my baby every day, every day, every day. I would catch myself in my car crying, in bed crying, taking a bath crying, doing something with her siblings and crying,' said Mobley, who said she suffered from depression since Kamiyah was stolen.

Mobley said she had suffered fresh pain after seeing her daughter refer to her abductor Gloria Williams as mom and seeing Williams' number in her phone as 'mommy.'

'It doesn't heal now, I am still hurting. When you're reaching out to my child - I am your mother Kamiyah,' she shouted into the courtroom. 'I am your mother!'

Kamiyah was just eight hours old on July 10, 1998, when Williams posed as a nurse and entered Mobley's hospital room at what is now known as UF Health-Jacksonville, claiming that Kamiyah had a fever and needed to be checked.

'It's not like she tortured me!' Florida teen snatched at birth and raised under a false identity pleads for leniency for her 'mom' Kamiyah Mobley issued an extraordinary plea for leniency before her mom's trial, telling DailyMailTV: 'It's not like she tortured me.' The teen said that while she recognizes Williams could spend years behind bars, Kamiyah says she's already forgiven her for the astonishing deception - and will never turn her back on the impostor. 'Don't get me wrong, I do feel like it was wrong. But we talked about it and I can understand at the time what was going on,' said Kamiyah, now aged 19. 'I sympathize with her, I'm not mad at her - of course I forgive her. 'I am certain that she's going to get time but I'm hoping not very, very long. I think they should be lenient. It's not like she took me and tortured me my whole life. She took care of me very well.' Kamiyah has spent the past year forging new ties with her biological parents, Shanara Mobley, 36, and Craig Aiken, 42, as well as getting to know the numerous siblings she never realized she had. She's already formed an 'incredible bond' with Aiken, staying at his Jacksonville home for weeks at a time and celebrating Christmas with him, his wife Shannon, 42, and her eight half-siblings. Aiken was in jail at the time of the birth for sleeping with Mobley when he was 19 and she was 15. But he told DailyMailTV he doesn't resent Kamiyah for refusing to sever ties with the woman who robbed him of the chance to cradle her as a baby or watch her growing up. 'She can't help what happened with Gloria or the feelings she's got for Gloria,' said Aiken, a radio DJ and property manager. 'She just wants her mama to understand that she's not trying to do anything to hurt her. The last thing she wants to do is hurt her mama. 'What I try and do is block out all the negativity and just focus on building that relationship with her. That helps me cope better too. As thrilled as she was to meet her biological parents, there was never any likelihood that Alexis Manigo would slip effortlessly into Kamiyah Moberly's shoes and leave her kidnapper languishing unloved and alone in a jail cell. When Williams made her first court appearance on charges of first-degree kidnapping and third-degree custodial interference, Kamiyah was there, tearfully calling out to her before reaching through the metal bars to touch her fingers. 'I know her and she's not a criminal,' she told DailyMailTV. 'It was emotional seeing her behind bars and not being able to touch her and hug her, knowing she's not coming home and I'm probably not going to see her for a very long time after that. 'To the world I was a victim but I'm too headstrong to personally call myself a victim. I do feel a crime was done but I don't feel comfortable calling myself a victim.' 'If she does end up going to prison for a long time I will never abandon her. We will always keep in touch.' Kamiyah now splits her time between Aiken's household and the house where she was raised, with friends and loved ones in Walterboro, South Carolina still referring to her as Alexis.

Williams then disappeared with the child in her arms, not to be seen again for the next 18 years.

The deception began to unravel when Mobley applied for a restaurant job two years before Williams was arrested, according to court documents.

When she demanded her social security number, Williams supposedly broke down and confessed to the abduction.

Kamiyah said she quietly pieced together the majority of her backstory by herself from Google. She once called her biological mother but hung up when she heard her voice.

The teen first met her biological parents when Mobley and Aiken, who had separated after the abduction, raced to see her following Williams' arrest.

Kamiyah has spent the last 12 months forging new ties with her biological parents, Mobley, 36, and Craig Aiken, 42, as well as getting to know the numerous siblings she never realized she had.

She has already formed an 'incredible bond' with her biological father and has been staying at his home for weeks at a time. The teen celebrated Christmas with Aiken, his wife Shannon and her eight half-siblings.

But her defense of Williams has made it harder for the teen to rebuild her relationship with her biological mother. Shanara Mobley wrote on Facebook last year: 'The tears won't stop. I see my baby girl wanting this lady in her life and not me.'

'It's been harder for my mother to cope. We are working on our relationship. I don't like to define which one is my mother, I like to be respectful of both parties,' the teen said.

'I don't like to take away from either one of their duties or what they did. I don't want to pick sides.'

During her court testimony on Thursday, Mobley said that she was just 16 when her daughter was born in 1998.

Despite her young age, she says she saw her pregnancy as a blessing - the chance to stop her partying lifestyle and settle down.

'I'm sorry baby, I love you': Moment teen was reunited with the woman who 'kidnapped her as a baby' for first time since her arrest as they vowed to stand by each other Gloria Williams and Kamiyah Mobley had an emotional reunion in February, for the first time since her arrest. 'I'm sorry baby. I love you,' Williams told the tearful Mobley in video of the meeting, held under the watchful eye of police following her arrest, and obtained by ABC News. Mobley then spoke of the officers who came to arrest the woman who raised her, saying: 'They are sending three people like you are some kind of violent person.' Footage has been released showing the moment Gloria Williams, 52, was reunited with Kamiyah Mobley - the girl she is charged with kidnapping at birth from Florida Williams responded: 'They just want to make sure you are okay.' Mobley told DailyMail.com that she refuses to label Williams a criminal and has already forgiven her for the astonishing deception. 'Don't get me wrong, I do feel like it was wrong. But we talked about it and I can understand at the time what was going on,' she said. The video, released by Florida prosecutors, shows the moment the teenager was allowed to briefly meet with Williams under the watchful eye of police following her arrest 'I sympathize with her, I'm not mad at her - of course I forgive her. 'I am certain that she's going to get time but I'm hoping not very, very long. I think they should be lenient. It's not like she took me and tortured me my whole life. She took care of me very well.'

The day Kamiyah was born was the happiest - and the saddest - of her life.

'She was so beautiful. I just couldn't wait to take her home, to dress her up and show her off,' she said of her newborn.

But she never got the chance to hold her baby as it was at that point Williams, dressed as a nurse, came into the room and took Kamiyah away, telling the new mom she needed to take her temperature.

Mobley said she never questioned Williams who seemed nice and trustworthy. It wasn't until she realized that Kamiyah was never supposed to have been removed from the room did she panic.

She said she crawled along the floor, 'I'm screaming and I'm hollering and cussing.'

'She preyed on a child because I was young, she preyed on a child and took my child,' said Mobley.

The years went by slowly for Mobley, who would still mark her daughter's birthday every year, buying a cake which she would keep in the freezer in case Kamiyah ever came home.

She never gave up hope that her daughter was alive.

After finally being reunited with Kamiyah for the first time last year, Mobley says she is hoping to make up for lost time.

'I missed the first walk, the first word, graduating, prom, I missed all that, but I always try to look at it like life is a positive to a negative. When she get pregnant, I get to be the grandma, when she graduates college I get to be there. The future has so much to offer us now.'

Williams is due to be sentenced this month and could face up to 22 years in jail.