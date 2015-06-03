World News

Wife of South Carolina doctor is found dead in their home

Published: 21:48 EDT, 3 May 2018 | Updated: 00:02 EDT, 4 May 2018

A South Carolina doctor was charged in the 2017 accidental shooting death of a salesman on Thursday just days after his wife's body was found in their home.  

Vanessa Brooke Biery, 43, was found dead in her home around 7am in Cayce, South Carolina.

Her husband, Dr Adam Marcus Lazzarini, alerted authorities to his wife's whereabouts. 

Police found Biery unresponsive with unknown circumstances, according to WACH.com. 

Results from her autopsy - sent out on Thursday - are still pending from the MUSC in Charleston.  

Dr. Lazzarini, 46, turned himself into the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on Thursday in connection with an accidental shooting in 2017. 

Back on October 9, officers responded to a call where they found William Holland, 31, shot in the chest with a single gunshot.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice. 

'What is the connection and how does it relate to the relationships in the house and ultimately how their residing in the neighborhood impacts everybody else?', stated neighbor Tim Thomas to WACH.com. 

'You find out something of this magnitude occurs and it makes you think of your safety, and the neighborhood as a whole.' 

Holland - who went by Player - was a sales representative for CrossLink Orthopaedics/Stryker and had been visiting the Hunters Mills drive area, according to Cayce Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Crosland, the State reports. 

Dr Lazzarini, an employee of Lexington Medical Center, specializes in orthopaedic surgery at Southeastern Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in West Columbia.

'We are aware of the charges brought against Dr. Adam Lazzarini. We have placed him on leave and we trust that law enforcement and the judicial process will bring a just, speedy resolution to this investigation,' Lexington Medical Center, according to WISTV.com. 

'We encourage Dr. Lazzarini's patients to contact his practice to transition their care to another provider.' 

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. 

