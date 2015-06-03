Baltimore man has murder conviction quashed after 30 years in prison

By Jessa Schroeder For Dailymail.com

A Baltimore man who spent three decades behind bars following his wrongful murder conviction rejoiced with relieved loved ones after he walked free Monday afternoon.

Jerome Johnson, now 50, was convicted for his participation in the July 1988 shooting death of Aaron Taylor at the Nite Owl liquor store once located at the corner of Woodland Avenue and Reisterstown Road.

He was exonerated following a five-year legal battle by his defense attorney, Nancy Forster.

Foster and prosecutors said the main witness testimony was 'inconsistent and faulty,' according to The Baltimore Sun, and the case was carefully reviewed.

The final review by nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project and the Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office found police never positively identified Johnson as a witness in the case.

Johnson was solely named a witness by a 15-year-old girl who believed she saw Johnson at the bar during the time the victim was shot several times.

The young girl altered her story twice - once in which she claimed Johnson handed the shooter the gun - and another, suggesting the shooter pulled the gun from his own waistband.

Assistant Baltimore State Attorney Lauren Lipscomb said the defense team hadn't been informed about the witness testimony that did not involve Johnson.

Johnson, who failed at least 15 times in his attempts to challenge the ruling, continued to maintain his innocence through the years.

A judge agreed Monday to exonerate Johnson at last. All of his charges were dropped.

The Nite Owl Tavern is pictured above in 2009, where the shooting death of Aaron Taylor happened in July 1988

Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued a statement Monday outside the courthouse and said: 'On behalf of the criminal justice system, I must tell you I apologize to you and your family for the pain that you’ve endured because of this wrongful conviction.'

Mosby also apologized to the family of the victim: 'My heart breaks for the family of Aaron Taylor... I thank them for their wisdom and their grace.'

Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Executive Director Shawn Armbrust said further: 'We're all happy that you are finally home, but we also need to recognize that it shouldn't take this long.

'That when the system inevitably makes mistakes, it needs to be able to correct them and it needs to have the humility to do so.'

Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Executive Director Shawn Armbrust said 'Today marks the first time in 30 years that the criminal justice system has worked for Jerome'

Johnson, however, was nothing short of gracious and showed no sign of resentment while he spoke about his long road.

When asked outside the courtroom if he had any ill feelings about his wrongful conviction, he replied: 'No.'

Johnson was seen smiling and embracing family members after he walked. He said he is simply excited to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

'I'm happy. I'm going to move on with my life, Johnson said.

Aside from Johnson, three other men were charged in connection to the 1988 shooting.

Also convicted, were Reginald Dorsey and Alvin Hill. Thomas Carroll had been acquitted by a jury.