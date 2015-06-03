World News

Girlfriend torches banker boyfriend's clothes because she thought he was cheating

  • Ardita Dajbabic was with her one-year-old son when she set her boyfriend, Enver Alijaj's clothes alight at his luxury, $1.6 million 75 Wall Street condo in April
  • She was charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and arson
  • Dajbabic allegedly admitted: 'I thought he was cheating on me so I lit his clothes on fire'
  • But she rejected a plea deal at Manhattan Criminal Court last week
  • Alijaj, 42, was in the news in 2015 for allegedly making risky trades with his clients' multimillion-dollar accounts while a broker for JHS Capital 

The girlfriend of a New York banker set his clothes on fire after she suspected he was cheating on her, a court heard.

Ardita Dajbabic was with her one-year-old son when she set her boyfriend, Enver Alijaj's clothes in April, the New York Post reported.

The New York City Fire Department were called out to extinguish the blaze at his luxury, $1.6 million 75 Wall Street condo.

The 25-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and arson.

Ardita Dajbabic was with her one-year-old son when she set her boyfriend, Enver Alijaj's (pictured with her) clothes alight
The New York City Fire Department were called out to extinguish the blaze at his luxury, $1.6 million 75 Wall Street condo
Dajbabic allegedly admitted the crime at the time, saying: 'I thought he was cheating on me so I lit his clothes on fire.'

However, last week she rejected a plea deal at Manhattan Criminal Court. She is due back to face charges later this month.  

The couple's Facebook pages are full of adoring messages to each other.

In April, Dajbabic shared a photo of herself kissing Alijaj with the caption 'I love you.'

She also described her boyfriend as her 'soul mate & best friend.'

In turn, Alijaj's Facebook page is littered with pictures of Dajbabic who he described as his 'beautiful girl.' 

The 25-year-old (pictured) was charged with reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and arson
Alijaj, 42,(with his girlfriend)  made the news himself in 2015 for allegedly making risky trades with his clients' multimillion-dollar accounts while a broker for JHS Capital
Alijaj, 42, made the news himself in 2015 for allegedly making risky trades with his clients' multimillion-dollar accounts while a broker for JHS Capital - which earned him hefty commission fees. 

He was hit with 14 complaints alleging a total of $16 million in damages for the risky trades and was barred from working as a broker, FINRA records show.

Dajbabic's defense lawyer, James Froccaro, declined to comment to the Post.  

