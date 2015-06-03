Official White House Twitter account attacks Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren

By Dailymail.com Reporter

The White House has used its official Twitter account to attack Democratic Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Both senators were accused of 'supporting the animals of MS-13', a gang that Donald Trump has frequently named in defense of his controversial immigration policies.

The White House first went for Warren, tweeting directly to her: '@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation's borders? You must not know what ICE really does.'

A few hours later it tweeted an almost identical message at Harris: '@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does'.

Both tweets included links to articles that were published on ICE's own website.

The bizarre attacks came just days after Warren and Harris, who are both considered contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, spoke out against ICE.

Warren called for ICE to be completely replaced as she spoke at a Keeping Families Together rally in Boston on Saturday.

'The president's deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom,' the Massachusetts senator said.

'Starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and that works.'

Meanwhile, Harris said there was 'no question' that ICE needed to be critically re-examined'.

'We need to probably think about starting from scratch,' the California senator added.

While Warren has not responded to the White House, Harris did not let the Twitter attack slide.

'As a career prosecutor, I actually went after gangs and transnational criminal organizations,' the former California Attorney General said in one tweet.

'That's being a leader on public safety. What is not is ripping babies from their mothers.'

In a separate tweet Harris cited her record: 'Arrested members of drug trafficking organizations that smuggled in narcotics to the United States, Announced the arrests in a murder-for-hire plot by a Tijuana-based drug cartel, Confiscated 500lbs of meth from a Mexican cartel'.

While Warren has yet to respond to the White House, she recently tweeted her support for the #FamiliesBelongTogether movement.

'There are over 2,000 children who aren't with their parents right now because we have separated them,' she tweeted.

'There are no plans in place for reunification. We have to be better than this.'

Meanwhile, Harris and Warren seem to be on the same side as the federal courts.

On Monday a federal judge determined that the US government is violating its own rules regarding the treatment of people seeking asylum.

Judge James Boasberg issued a preliminary injunction ordering ICE to stop what opponents have called the arbitrary detention of legitimate asylum seekers.

Boasberg has also ordered the US government to immediately release or grant hearings to more than 1,000 asylum seekers.

Many of these immigrants have been jailed for months or years without their cases being reviewed.

Trump warned Democrats last weekend that abolishing ICE would turn the United States into a country where 'you're afraid to walk out of your house'.

'You get rid of ICE you're going to have a country that you're going to be afraid to walk out of your house,' he said in an interview with Sunday Morning Futures that aired on Fox News Sunday morning.

His implication was gangs and violence from illegal immigrants would rise without ICE agents.

He argued the immigration and border agents are the ones that handle violent gangs like MS-13.

Four academic studies that came out in May show that illegal immigration does not increase the prevalence of violent crime or drug and alcohol problems.