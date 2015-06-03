How a controversial music exec transformed Cash me Ousside girl into a Billboard-nominated rapper

By Hannah Moore For Dailymail.com

The music executive who turned Danielle Bregoli from the 'cash me ousside' girl in to a Billboard nominated artist in less than two years says even his own mother didn't think he could do it.

Bregoli, 15, is best known for her September 2016 appearance on Dr Phil, where she threatened to fight her mother on national television before turning on the audience, telling them to 'cash me ousside'.

Then aged 13, she was sent to a live-in rehabilitation center to deal with her issues. Just days after her release, music mogul Adam Kluger was at her door, telling Bregoli: 'I'll make you a star',The New York Times reported.

Danielle Bregoli's face was splashed all over social media after her appearance on Dr Phil in 2016 (pictured)

She created shockwaves when she threatened to fight the audience of the show, which her mom booked her on after losing control over the feisty 13-year-old

In the following two years, Bregoli, now known as Bhad Bhabie, made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

She was caught hitting a passenger on the head on a commercial flight, brawling with a teenage social media star at a mall and getting an illegal tattoo.

Despite the feisty teen's behavior, Kluger could not be deterred. In response, he hired her a bodyguard and moved her permanently from Florida to Los Angeles.

At one point, Kluger said even his own mother told him to stop trying to build her career and move on because it couldn't be done.

He says after the phone call, he and his mother did not speak for three weeks. Kluger took the well-intentioned advice personally, he said, as a criticism of his ability, not her personality.

'When I knocked on Bhad Bhabie's Boynton Beach door 15 months ago and signed her, nearly everyone, both professionally and personally, told me I was out of my mind,' Kluger wrote on Instagram in March, after Bregoli achieved her first gold certified single.

As Bregoli was blowing up, Adam Kluger (pictured) was forming a new plan. The man once known for getting brand sponsorship into music had decided he wanted to prove he could brand anything

Bregoli (center) was sent to a live-in facility for troubled teens after her Dr Phil appearance. Days after she was released, Kluger (third from right) was at her front door promising to make her a star - an oath he's delivered on

He said people told him she was just enjoying her '15 minutes of fame' and was a 'flash in the pan that will be forgotten in a month'.

Despite his lack of support, Kluger said he managed to completely change Bregoli's image.

'When we started with her, period, it was 99.5 per cent hate, .5 per cent like,' he told the Times.

'When [her first single] "These Heaux" came out in July/August, it was 70 per cent hate, 30 percent like.

'We're at a solid 60-40; 40 percent of the world hates her, 60 percent actually like her. Which is f***ing insane.'

Since teaming up with Kluger, Bregoli's 15 minutes of fame have turned into nearly three years, with the now 15-year-old about to embark on a European tour and nominated for top female rapper at the Billboard music awards

Bregoli's fans, once ironic and spiteful, are now genuine, something Kluger says is 'f***ing insane'

Kluger became involved in the music industry in 2008, working with stars including Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Flo Rida.

He built a career on fostering deals between stars and brands. He set up clothing label Vixen’s Visions with Lady Gaga, Aguilera and the Oranum psychic hotline, Flo Rida and the porn site Live Jasmin.

However things turned sour in Fall 2016 with a deal between Britney Spears and dating app Bumble.

Spears' representatives accused him of falsely representing the pop star and taking money from her and the bad press piled up.

By 2017 he decided to take a break from the industry but vowed that he would come back bigger and better than ever.

Bregoli is now the youngest female rapper to ever have a song in the Billboard Hot 100, is nominated for Best Female Rapper in the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and has a gold certified single.