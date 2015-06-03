First-generation college student opens up about food insecurity

By Clemence Michallon For Dailymail.com

A first-generation college student has opened up about her struggle with food insecurity, explaining how she ended up having to choose between good grades and money while working 35 hours a week on top of her studies.

Angela Rodriguez, a student at the University of Florida, immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia aged three.

'When I did get accepted [into college], it was great, but the other reality was "How am I supposed to pay for this?" I applied to a lot of scholarships, but in the end it didn't cover everything,' Angela told Today in a video released on Monday.

Approximately half of college students face food insecurity, according to a 2017 study by researchers from the University of Iowa and the University of Philadelphia.

At the University of Florida, almost a third of students who responded to a survey last year said they were food-insecure.

The USDA has defined food security as the availability of nutritionally adequate foods, and the ability to procure those foods in socially acceptable ways.

'Normally when you think about what college students are worrying about, it's grades, living on their own and future career paths,' Angela said.

'But you normally don't think they're worrying about where their next meal is coming from or if they have enough money for food, but unfortunately it does happen and it shouldn't be that way.'

Angela explained she used to hide her struggles from her parents and would refrain from telling them if she ran out of food.

'I didn't want them to worry,' she said. 'If I didn't have food on Friday I would just wait until Monday, when I could go to the meal hall and swipe my card.'

She added: 'My parents are both really hard workers and they worked really hard to immigrate here, and even when they came here they worked hard to help us have what we needed. Even if it wasn't as much as other people it was still sufficient.'

In an average week, Angela said she would attend classes, go to church, and sing in the choir, in addition to being part of organizations and working 35 hours per week.

She recounted a time when she was supposed to turn in an assignment on a given night but had to keep working because she needed her pay, and wasn't able to finish the assignment on time.

'I would have to choose whether I wanted good grades or if I wanted money or food,' she said.

In 2016, national data showed that 12.3 per cent of households across the U.S. were considered food-insecure, suggesting that students' level of food insecurity is higher than the national average.

'If you think about a college student and how their lives might be different than the general population, a lot of times these kids are coming to campus, it's their first time away from home, they might not know how to make the best decisions with money so there's problems there,' Dr. Karla Shelnutt, an associate professor of nutrition and health at the University of Florida, told Today.

'The very high cost of tuition and books and rent, the stress that comes with classes but then you add on the stress of not getting enough food, how are they supposed to concentrate in class?

'You do see an association with lower GPA in these food-insecure students because they're dealing with other barriers that food-secure students don't have to deal with.'

At the beginning of a semester, Angela found herself between paychecks, didn't have any money left for food, and didn't want to ask her parents for help.

Her former roommate told her about a food pantry on campus where students can get free food.

The pantry, which is stocked thanks to personal and corporate donations, opened following a survey conducted by Dr. Shelnutt's department in 2015.

Students can come five days a week to procure free food anonymously.

The facility, one of a growing number of on-campus food pantries operated by more than 200 colleges and universities, was life-changing for Angela.

'I came here and I was so overwhelmed because there was just so much food you could get for free,' she said. 'It was like a weight lifted off my shoulders.'