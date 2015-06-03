Chester healthcare worker arrested for 'the murder of 8 babies'

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 05:36 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 14:15 EDT, 3 July 2018

Police investigating the suspicious deaths of eight babies at a Cheshire neonatal unit have searched the home of the parents of a nurse who works at the facility.

Officers have searched the home of Lucy Letby and that of her parents in connection with the investigation.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering eight babies and attempting to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital during 2015 and 2016.

Police today confirmed they had arrested a woman who they described only as 'a healthcare professional' this morning. They have not said whether the woman is a nurse, doctor or worked in another role.

She is being questioned of suspicion of having murdered eight of the children and attempting to murder six others.

A blue forensics tent has been put up outside a semi-detached house in the city, which is thought to be linked to the investigation.

Police are searching the home of nurse Lucy Letby as part of the investigation into the deaths of 17 babies at a Cheshire neonatal unit

Police are searching a property in Chester after arresting a healthcare worker on suspicion of murdering eight babies at a city hospital

Police were seen outside the property which neighbours said was home to a woman

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, who is in charge of the investigation, described the arrest as a 'significant step forward'.

He revealed the scope of the probe had been widened since police took up the case and they are now examining the care of 32 babies, 17 of whom had died.

DI Hughes said: 'When the investigation was first launched it was focusing on the deaths of 15 babies that occurred between the period of June 2015 and June 2016.

'In addition the investigation was also conducting a review of six non-fatal collapses during the same period.

'Since the start of our enquiries and, as the information gathering process has continued, the scope of the investigation has now widened.

'We are now currently investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 non-fatal collapses between the period of March 2015 and July 2016.'

Police have also visited the home of Ms Letby's parents in Hereford, pictured

A police officer was also seen outside the hospital at the centre of the probe today

He described the case as 'highly complex and very sensitive', adding: 'We recognise that this investigation has a huge impact on all of the families, staff, and patients at the hospital as well as members of the public.

'Parents of all the babies are continuing to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers.

'This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.'

Number of babies who died at the facility Figures show the number of babies who died at the facility rose in 2015 and 2016. 2009 - 3 2010 - 1 2011 - 3 2012 - 3 2013 - 2 2014 - 3 2015 - 8 2016 - 5

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and urged anyone with any information to contact Operation Hummingbird detectives, or go through Crimestoppers.

That police are holding the woman on suspicion of murder suggests they suspect her of intending to kill the babies, rather than having done so due to incompetence or by accident.

The police inquiries came after a damning report by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) could not find a reason for the rise in baby deaths from June 2015 to June 2016.

The report identified significant gaps in medical and nursing rotas, insufficient senior doctor cover, poor decision making and a reluctance by some staff to seek advice from colleagues.

While just two babies died on the unit in 2013 and three in 2014, mortality rates jumped to eight deaths in 2015 and by June last year five babies had already died there.

Melanie and Patrick Robinson previously spoke out about the hospital after their baby, Noah, died in 2014. It is not known whether his is one of the deaths being investigated.

Speaking last year, Ms Robinson said: 'We put our trust in the doctors to look after Noah, but they didn't do what they were supposed to... We feel terribly let down by the NHS.'

The police are now examining the care given to 32 babies at the hospital, 17 of whom died

Noah was born by Caesarean section 12 weeks early on March 20, weighing just 1lb 7oz, after Mrs Robinson developed potentially fatal pre-eclampsia. Despite his size he was given a good chance of survival.

But an inquest heard he died less than four days later after doctors mistakenly put a breathing tube into his gullet, which connects to the stomach. It should have gone into his trachea.

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes described the arrest as a 'significant step forward'

They also ignored five warning signs – from X-rays and other equipment, which they wrongly assumed were faulty.

The Robinsons previously welcomed the police investigation into the case.

The hospital carried out a number of independent expert medical reviews into the deaths before calling in police.

Medical director Ian Harvey said today: 'We are continuing to support Cheshire Police with their ongoing investigation.

'Asking the police to look into this was not something we did lightly, but we need to do everything we can to understand what has happened here and get the answers we and the families so desperately want.

'The Countess is now equivalent to a Level 1 special care baby unit and we are confident the unit is safe to continue in its current form.'