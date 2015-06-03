England fans erupt in rapture as their team FINALLY wins a World Cup penalty shootout 

By Bridie Pearson-jones and Shekhar Bhatia In Moscow For Mail Online

England football supporters were put through a spectrum of emotion as they roared their team to the narrowest of World Cup last-16 victories from more than 1,500 miles away.

The passion on the pitch in the Russian capital was replicated at fan zones across England, as substitute Eric Dier's decisive spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out sent the Three Lions through - and fans into raptures.

Earlier, skipper Harry Kane's second-half penalty against a dogged Colombia side saw the team come within seconds of setting up a quarter-final tie with Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

But a stoppage-time equaliser from Colombia's Yerry Mina put paid to England's hopes for a steady passage to the next round, and the mood back home became much more subdued.

In Russia, fans who watched the game live were 'overjoyed' with the result.

Charmain Christie, 23, of Ripon, Yorkshire said outside the ground: 'I thought we had blown it when they scored to equalise.

'I thought it's never on our fortune and it was going to be a sad night again.

'But the team were excellent and didn't give up. The penalties were amazing. So exciting and we did it finally.

'I'm definitely going to Samara for the quarter final with my dad Ced who's with me.

'We just couldn't go home now. England is going all the way to the final!'

Maxine Thomson of Harlow, Essex told MailOnline: 'It's no heartbreak and more like a heart attack. It was so nerve jangling.

'I am ecstatic. I thought we'd need the penalties. But it is an amazing feeling to think we won on penalties.'

Charlotte Dale, 26, a teacher from Mansfield flew into Moscow hours before the match after buying a ticket online at the cost price of £200 watched the game.

As England won on penalties she beamed: 'I'm one of the luckiest girls in the world.

'I can't believe I got here so quickly and easily when all those millions back home wanted to be at the match.

'I can say I was there!'

She added : 'I bought it from the FIFA website at last minute. I was on there for a few days hoping to get a ticket. And I couldn't believe it when the computer suddenly said "yes".

'I got a flight from Heathrow for £245 one way and was here this afternoon.

'Being at the match was a dream come true and meeting people from different cultures at the match was incredible.

'I was the only English person among hundreds of Colombians.

'The match started off slow and got better as we went on. I was screaming the whole time.

'I had the feeling we would win without extra time when we scored. When they equalised I knew it would go to penalties.

'I had high hopes we would win on penalties. But I wasn't sure because of our record and Colombia is such a good team.

'But now we are through we just to have win It. '

Technician Dave Long 54, from Southampton was on crutches as he left the ground having Ruptured his Achilles in an accident.

He said: 'I wouldn't have wanted to miss that for the world. When I went to plummeted I thought oh here we go again.

'But Southgate has drilled into them after he missed that famous penalty in Euro 96. This will be his legacy now and it's great for him and the country.

Property developer Terry Comitte of Romford, Essex, said: 'I thought I was gonna have a heart attack during the penalties.

Fans at Luna Beach Cinema, Brighton, celebrate England winning the penalty shoot out in the match

England fans in vintage kit celebrate in Newcastle city centre

'My legs went and I thought your deafly going to lose after they scored in the 91st minute and then he went to penalties.

'But we can go on from here today and win the World Cup.

'I was only disappointed with the small number of England fans. I bet they will all want to turn up on Saturday after the quarter-final against Sweden now.'

Aaron Griggs also of Romford said: 'England do that to you and they like making you live on your nerves.

'But we put a lot of ghosts to bed tonight and proved that we can score penalties and we can deal with the pressure. 'I cant wait for the quarter-final now... this could be our time.'

Colombian fan Clara Maria Munoz of Medellín said: 'I'm a little sad to know that my country can't go to the next round but I am very proud to know that my team reached this stage.

'Colombia showed that it is a great team but England deserves to continue and continue with its wonderful soccer.

England fans in the stands in Moscow as fans celebrate getting to the final eight in the World Cup

England fans celebrate in the stands after their side win the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match at the Spartak Stadium, Moscow

'There were two great footballing countries in this stadium tonight and it's a shame that both can't go through. But good luck to England.'

In Ibiza, grime star Stormzy hyped up fans at his gig on the Island, as his supporters sang 'It's Coming Home' following the victory.

On home soil million of Brits watched the game as it was broadcast on ITV.

At Waterloo station in London, chants of 'Its Coming Home' erupted as fans made their way back from pubs after the game.

It's thought up to five million Brits could 'pull a sickie' tomorrow as they were out late celebrating England's victory.

Pub were full to the brim and streets were empty in across England tonight as a predicted 40 million pints were downed as England beat the South American team on penalties.

The victory could mean an £18million boost for the British economy, despite a predicted fall in productivity tomorrow as research suggests one in 10 Brits are planning to call in sick.

Fans in south London celebrate England's victory against Colombia

England fans watch Colombia vs England in Flat Iron Square, London

A study commissioned by Centropy PR asked 2,000 people if they would skip work to celebrate and England football victory.

Sixteen percent said they would consider it, 8 percent said it was a possibility and seven percent said they 'definitely would'.

Joe O'Neill, 27, of Hastings, who was cheering on his home nation - winners of the 1966 World Cup - from a huge screen on Brighton beach, said: 'I thought it was all over just before Colombia scored.

'I was so upset, I felt quite deflated.

'When the screen cut out I thought this was a classic English thing to happen.

'But then when we won the penalties that was the best moment in the history of English football.

Fans celebrate at a Boxpark in London as Harry Kane scores the first goal for England

Fans in Newcastle city centre celebrate England beating Colombia on penalties at the World Cup

England fans in Manchester celebrate England's victory on penalties as Colombia crash out of the World Cup

Reactions to Colombia's equaliser: Fans at Impossible Bar in Manchester city centre react during this evening's game

Shocked fans gasp at Colombia's equaliser in a central Manchester bar

Fans in Moscow hold up an 'It's Coming Home' sign as they knock Colombia out of the World Cup and proceed to the quarter finals

England and Colombia fans on the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south London watch the penalty shoot out in the World Cup match between England and Colombia

England fans watch Colombia vs England in Flat Iron Square, London

'I felt exhausted, stressed, elated. It was unbelievable.'

He was one of more than 2,200 people to have piled onto Brighton beach to watch the match on the Luna Beach Cinema big screen.

Fans wearing replica shirts chanted 'football's coming home', the refrain which has long been adopted as an unofficial national anthem for the England football team, at various points during the match, most notably after Spurs striker Kane's opener and Dier's cool decider.

There were cheers and celebrations from a small number of Three Lions fans inside Lost Rivers in Elephant and Castle in south London where, just like in Moscow's Spartak Stadium, the majority of those watching were supporting Colombia.

Football fans who had packed onto a specially built grandstand in the beer garden of the Railway Tavern pub in Dereham, Norfolk, erupted with cheers as Dier scored England's winning penalty against Colombia.

People hurled plastic cups of beer in the air as hundreds jumped around and chanted 'It's coming home'.

Mark Rock, 25, who lives in Ashill, near Dereham, said: 'It was good, brilliant, fully deserved, we go through on penalties, finally!'

Asked how far he thinks England will go, he said: 'All the way, it's coming home!'

England fans were less outnumbered in Times Square, Newcastle, where the 2,000-odd crowd was overwhelmingly and unapologetically partisan.

Beer sprayed high into the blue Tyneside sky as Kane scored England's spot-kick.

England fans at Ashton Gate, Bristol swing their shirt around their heads as England defeat Colombia in the round of 16 in Russia

Fans take their clothes off and spray beer around at The Lord Stamford public house in Manchester as England beat Colombia

Fans at Flat Iron Square in London react during England's victory against Colombia

A Colombian fan looked dejected after his team crash out the world cup and he places his head in his hands

Colombian fans reacts after England defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match

Colombia fans at the Spartak Stadium look sombre as they gather after the match

England fans celebrate by raising their arms and taking off their shirts as they chant 'football's coming home' in Newcastle

Fans at Newcastle's O2 Academy erupted at Dier scored the winning goal.

Fans hugged and danced when the penalty was given and the fans' zone erupted when it was tucked away.

But joy turned to anxiety and gave way to despair as Colombia equalised in injury time.

Fans fell to the floor on Brighton beach, and there were similar scenes in Newcastle.

Elsewhere, the masses of Colombia fans in Elephant and Castle's Lost Rivers screamed as they drew level.

Beer was sent cascading over those watching, and fans stood on pool tables and stools to share their delight.

Among the crowd, a baby wearing a miniature Colombia shirt was held up next to a replica World Cup trophy.

But it was not to be for Colombia, as England partied.

Fans dance on the beach in Brighton as they watch the penalty shootout

England Fans in Newcastle city centre watching the game raise their arms and scream at the victory

Fans celebrate England's first goal of the match as they watch the FIFA 2018 World Cup Finals match between Colombia and England