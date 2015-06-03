World News

See weed! Man on birthday fishing trip off Florida coast catches giant block of marijuana

SeaWEED! Man catches giant block of marijuana on birthday fishing trip off Florida coast

  • Jorge Bustamante was fishing off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, when he saw something floating in the water
  • He reached into the water, and was stunned to pull out a package of marijuana
  • 'Got an early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar,' he joked on Instagram
  • Bustamante says he contacted the Coast Guard, who sent crew to pick it up

Published: 19:58 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:27 EDT, 3 July 2018

A Florida man who went fishing for his birthday came back with an unexpected early present. 

Jorge Bustamante had taken his boat on the waves off the coast of Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, when he saw something floating in the water.

When he reached into the water, he was stunned to pull out a big package of marijuana.  

Jorge Bustamante, who went on a birthday fishing trip off the Florida coast, caught a giant block of marijuana 
'Got an early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar,' he wrote, referring to the late Colombian drugs smuggler and crime kingpin, in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of him holding the drugs.

'Found it off pompano floating in the weed line few mahi and a few kingfish this morning but a trip we won’t forget for a long time.'

It's not clear how the brick of weed ended up floating in the ocean, although it could have been dumped by smugglers facing a raid.

'Got an early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar,' he joked referring to the late Colombian drugs smuggler and crime kingpin
Bustamante says he contacted the Coast Guard, who sent a crew to come to pick it up
Bustamante, a freelance steadicam operator and underwater photographer, according to his social media, spends a lot of time at sea and has countless photos of himself posing with his catch of the day
Bustamante told CBS News he contacted the Coast Guard, who sent a crew to come to pick it up.

Marijuana is legal in Florida, but is restricted to medicinal use only.

Bustamante, a freelance steadicam operator and underwater photographer, according to his social media, spends a lot of time at sea and has countless photos of himself posing with his catch of the day.

