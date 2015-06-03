World Cup 2018: Pickford helps England beat Colombia in penalties

By Shekhar Bhatia In Moscow For Mailonline and Rod Ardehali and Katie French For Mailonline and Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

England have secured a place in the quarter finals after beating Colombia on penalties in a thrilling win after a tense night in Moscow.

An excellent save from Jordan Pickford blocked Baccam's shot seeing England end its record of spot kick disasters and leaving the path clear for Dier to score the winning penalty for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate hugged his players after England won 4-3 on penalties in a shoot-out that looked to spell disaster for England when Jordan Henderson missed.

Jordan Pickford executed an incredible save to secure England's victory during penalty shoot-outs at a tense match in Moscow

England players pile on top of one another at tonight's match, in which they beat Colombia on a penalty shoot-out that followed an incredibly tense second half and extra time

Gareth Southgate celebrates after England go through to the World Cup quarter finals on penalties at the match in Moscow this evening

Jamie Vardy speaks to Rebekah as players reunite with their families to celebrate tonight's win over Colombia in the World Cup

The manager celebrates with his family following an incredibly tense evening in Moscow where England went through on penalties against Colombia

England fans across the world are celebrating tonight's victory over Colombia after the squad secured a place in the semi-finals

Colombia's manager was seen holding his head in his hand after his team was defeated by England in the vital fixture this evening in Moscow

But Pickford - who shares his surname with a UK moving firm founded in 1646 - helped shift the squad into the quarter finals after Uribe's shot hit the woodwork.

Captain Radamel Falcao was first to smash the ball home past Jordan Pickford before Kane drilled his past Ospina. Juan Cuadrado scored a second for Colombia before Marcus Rashford made it 2-2. Then Luis Muriel made it 3-2 when Henderson missed.

But there was hope for England when Mateus Uribe struck the underside of the bar and missed. Trippier scored the fourth to make it 3-3 with Colombia missing their fourth penalty leaving Eric Dier to put England through.

England fans had been relieved when Kane netted his sixth goal and his third from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after he was wrestled to the ground by Carol Sanchez.

It came after Colombia faced defender Santiago Arias being booked early in the second half for raging into the England captain.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has been brought on for England as the possibility of a penalty shoot-out to decide the game looms ever closer.

England faced a fresh threat after Colombia equalised during injury time, snatching away Harry Kane's lead secured in the 58th minute

English fans and players were devastated as Colombia snatched away their lead during injury time at the crucial fixture in Moscow

Elation turned to agony as English fans saw the Colombians equalise at tonight's crunch match in Moscow during injury time

Supporters in Manchester react to the equaliser by Colombia as the match grows ever tenser and England face the possibility of a penalty shoot-out

Harry Kane celebrates putting England in the lead following his penalty at the stadium in Moscow this evening where the Three Lions beat Colombia

England fans in tears as the Colombians equalise during the Moscow match which could now end in a dreaded penalty shoot-out

Fans in Manchester city centre react to the Colombian equaliser after supporters were previously elated by a goal from star player Harry Kane

Harry Kane prepares (left) to take the penalty that sealed England's lead (right) in their match against Colombia after a tense first half of the match in Russia

England fans had something to celebrate after a tense second half turned into success for the national side thanks to Harry Kane's 58th minute goal

Kane put England ahead after a goalless first half with a penalty after he was wrestled to the ground by Colombia's Carol Sanchez

With 10 minutes remaining before injury time, Alli was replaced by Eric Dier. Maguire headed an Ashley Young corner narrowly over and Lingard was denied a second England penalty after appearing to have been brought down.

Raheem Sterling was taken off the pitch to make way for Jamie Vardy as the match entered the 88th minute. Colombia nearly equalised in the 81st minute when Kyle Walker gave the ball away and Quintero was fed the ball inside the area, but blasted the ball over England’s goal.

Dele Alli nearly doubled England’s lead when he headed narrowly over in the 63rd minute. Two Colombians - captain Radamel Falcao and forward Carlos Bacca - also went into the referee’s book. In an increasingly temperamental encounter England’s Jesse Lingard also received a yellow card for a foul in the 69th minute.

Midfielder James Rodríguez did not play for the Colombians due to a calf injury sustained against Senegal but England sent aces Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling onto the pitch.

Wilmer Barrios earned a yellow card for headbutting Henderson as England lined up for a free kick which could have earned him a red in the 38th minute. But Trippier missed the goal opportunity when he put the free kick wide from 25 yards.

Dele Alli’s girlfriend, Ruby Mae, watches from the stands as a tense second half turns into a lead for England thanks to Harry Kane's penalty

A Columbia fan blows a kiss before during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round as her team faced defeat at the hands of England in Moscow

Colombia's midfielder Wilmar Barrios vies with England's forward Harry Kane who almost added to his World Cup tally in the match's early stages before scoring a penalty

England fans in Croydon, south London, appear tense as the score sat at 0-0 heading into the second half of the match against Colombia

Star player Kane (pictured singing the national anthem) has started against Colombia who have had to sacrifice their ace Rodriguez over a calf injury

The tense wait continued as the second half is underway with England still unable to break the deadlock against the South American side

Yerry Mina of Colombia tackles Raheem Sterling of England at Spartak Stadium in Moscow as the Three Lions face their first knock-out match of the World Cup

Wives and girlfriends of England stars show their support in this Instagram post shared by Rebekah Vardy ahead of the Colombia fixture

Just eight minutes in England had forced two corners and a free kick with ball being punched away by the goalkeeper David Ospina, who also plays for Arsenal.

Wives and girlfriends of the team shared their support as Rebekah Vardy posted an Instagram picture ahead of the fixture and the partners of Alli and Butler were spotted in the stands.

Southgate picked the same team that beat Tunisia 2-1 for tonight's game, with the starting 11 revealed as: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Alli, Young, Lingard, Sterling and Kane.

Colombian fans appeared to outnumber England supporters in most of the ground and unsportingly whistled whenever England had the ball.

Kane (pictured) helped deliver another win for England, who lost against Belgium when they didn't play him for the team's third match

Juan Quintero of Colombia runs with the ball under pressure from Jordan Henderson of England as the Three Lions face a side without its star player

England supporters are out in force in the Russian capital, where their national team is faced off against Colombia this evening

Harry Kane (pictured) started against Colombia tonight as Southgate unleashed the same line-up that beat Tunisia 2-1 in the early stages of the tournament

Kane (pictured warming up ahead of tonight's game) started against Colombia, who were without their star Rodriguez due to injury

Mrs Vardy was spotted sipping a pint in the stands as she prepared to watch England face off against Colombia. Her husband is starting on the bench

Ruby Mae, girlfriend of England's Dele Alli, is pictured inside the stadium as the WAGs of the national team prepared for the knock-out game

Kyle Walker exits the changing room as he prepares to warm up with teammates on the pitch before they face off against the Colombian side

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are set to do battle with Los Cafeteros, at Spartak Stadium, in Moscow (pictured), at 7pm this evening

Jack Butland's partner Annabel Peyton appears nervous as she waits ahead of the game at the Moscow stadium where England face Colombia

England fans wave flags outside the Spartak Stadium in Moscow where their national team will battle Columbia following defeat against Belgium

England fans might be feeling a little less nervous than they were earlier today as Colombia ruled out its star Rodriguez due to injury but the Three Lions prepare to send out Harry Kane

What could have been: Jack Wilshere is watching the England match at The William Hill Arms in London after playing in the 2014 World Cup

Fans gear up for the crunch clash despite being overwhelmingly outnumbered by Colombian fans who faced disappointment at the end of the game

Meanwhile in Westminster: Streets are deserted in central London as fans pack out the capital's pubs in support of England this evening

England fans aren't the only ones in high spirits ahead of tonight's game as Colombian fans wore headdresses hoping for a South American victory

Pucker up: One England fan lands a smacker on the cheek to impress his mates as his team prepares for a game that could end their World cup dream

Colombia and England fans mingle together in high spirits - though it's likely the gang in yellow jerseys were the noisier ahead of tonight's crucial game

Where usually rush hour traffic crams up the capital's streets, barely a soul could be seen as football fans raced home from work early to catch the match

More fans flock to Spartak Moscow stadium where England kicked off their most important game in a decade this evening as they faced Colombia

Such is the excitement spreading across the UK, England’s World Cup classic Three Lions (Football's Coming Home) has enjoyed a huge resurgence on YouTube

Fans watching the FIFA World Cup 2018, round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Luna Beach Cinema in Brighton

The singalong favourite has been getting almost one million views a day in the UK. England fans across the UK also use the track to liven up match days, with YouTube seeing huge spikes in viewership just before and straight after a game - even more so when England wins

Some fans have joked about their nerves ahead of tonight's game, but the line-up, revealed below, should reassure fan as Colombia's Rodriguez was ruled out over injury

Residents of the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south-east London, gather for the England V Colombia World Cup match. The small group of Colombian residents is vastly outnumbered by the huge contingent of England fans who have decorated their estate with Saint George Flags (pictured, below)

World Cup first for England in penalty shoot-out victory The win against Colombia is England's first on a penalty shoot-outs in 22 years and their first ever in a World Cup. Euro 96 was the tournament in which manager Venables saw his squad knock out Spain on penalties. But England's current manager - Gareth Southgate - then missed a penalty against Germany (pictured, below, Southgate after the miss). The Three Lions' first shoot-out at the tournament was back in 1990 against West Germany. Lineker, Beardsley and Platt all scored but the team lost out when Pearce and Waddle missed. Eight years later penalties against Argentina ended in quarter-final defeat. This time it was Batty and Ince who missed despite the successful efforts of Shearer, Merson and Owen. In 2006 there was yet more quarter final misery when England faced Portugal. Three players missed this time - Lampard, Gerrard and Carragher - leaving only Hargreaves with a goal for the squad in the shoot-out. England faced similar failures in tournaments at Gelsenkirchen in 2006 and St Etienne in 1998, which were no doubt part of the reason why fans ahead of the Colombia game shared five pictures of Harry Kane, four of which were in disguises, proclaiming the meme to reveal 'England's five penalty takers'.

England will play Sweden in the quarter finals after they defeated Switzerland 1-0 this afternoon. Before tonight's match, hundreds took to Twitter to discuss the familiar England cocktail of expectation, doom, gloom and optimism - with one hilariously asking whether 'nerves' were enough reason to call in sick.

Fans had already endured a roller coaster ride of emotions having gone from apathy to elation and then disappointment as England's World Cup has progressed.

Isabella Rodriguez-Lockwood, who is half English and half Colombian, chose to wear the yellow shirt of her father's home country to watch the game in Lost Rivers, in London's Elephant and Castle.

The 19-year-old from Croydon, who was born in Britain and has an English mother, said it is 'amazing having two completely different cultures' as part of her heritage.

'In my heart I do want them (Colombia) to win because they are very underrated,' she said.

Quizzed on what she thought the score will be, she said: 'I have been thinking about it all night and day... I am going to say 2-1. It is so nerve wrecking.'

Expectations had been low for England following more than a decade of tournament failure, but a barnstorming win over minnows Panama wowed fans and commentators alike - as the nation's new golden boy Harry Kane netted himself three goals on the way to a 6-1 route.

An Empty M25 tonight in Kent near the Junction with The M20 At Swanley in Kent after fans raced home across the country to catch the England game tonight

One usually bustling street in central London saw no traffic and few pedestrians as everyone headed inside to watch the game

An empty M25 in Essex as England play Colombia in round 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after England fans raced to watch the game

And after finishing second in the group stage - following a 1-0 defeat to Belgium, where both sides fielded weakened teams - fans hoped to get the show back on the road and land a quarter final place against Sweden.

Supporters in Middlesbrough and Twickenham were furious after being left without power at the start of the second half. One Twitter user wrote: '@UKPowerNetworks Power cut in Twickenham during England World Cup game not your finest hour.'

But one Briton not trying to tine in to tonight's fixture was the Queen, who was pictured in Edinburgh at a reception for the 603 Squadron of the Royal Air Force.

One-time England starlet turned pundit Owen perfectly summed up the nation's mindset, writing: 'We've been beaten by the only decent team we've faced yet the country is convinced we can win the World Cup... and I'm starting to believe too!'

Other hilarious tweets show how many have woken up this morning feeling hopeful but scared. One woman pondered: 'Is it okay if I phone in sick because I am so nervous?'

Queen Elizabeth II with Lord Provost Frank Ross during a reception for 603 (City of Edinburgh) Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force, who have been honoured with the Freedom of The City of Edinburgh

WAG Rebekah Vardy wasn't keeping her allegiances close to her chest today as she indulged in a little pre-match entertainment

