I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

03/07/2018 20:08:00

Trump is mocked for a spelling mistake in a tweet defending his 'ability to write' - minutes after calling the Washington Post a 'discgrace to journalism'

  • President Trump boasted about his writing prowess on Tuesday as he launched a new attack on the 'Fake News' for mocking his spelling and grammar on Twitter 
  • 'After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake,' he said
  • Trump said: 'I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!' 
  • Three minutes before, the president made a spelling mistake in a tweet disparaging The Washington Post
  • He was also incorrect in claiming the media likes to 'pour' over his tweets - the correct phrase is 'pore over' - and failed to use a hyphen in 'best selling books'

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:10 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:08 EDT, 3 July 2018

President Donald Trump boasted about his writing prowess on Tuesday as he launched a new attack on the 'Fake News' for mocking his spelling and grammar on Twitter.

'After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake,' he said. 'I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!' 

It's not just the president's abrupt capitalization that has drawn scrutiny from the media. He routinely misspells words in tweets - and then deletes them. 

Three minutes before, the president made such a mistake in a tweet disparaging The Washington Post. 

President Donald Trump boasted about his writing prowess on Tuesday as he launched a new attack on the 'Fake News' for mocking his spelling and grammar on Twitter
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: Trump first wrote that the Washington Post is a 'discgrace' to journalism
Sixteen minutes later, he sent out a corrected version of the tweet 
Trump first wrote that the newspaper is a 'discgrace' to journalism. Sixteen minutes later, he sent out a new version of the tweet that corrected the mistake.

In his message slamming the 'Fake News' the president also made an error. He incorrectly claimed that journalists 'pour' over his tweets.

The correct claim would be that they 'pore' over them. 

It wasn't just journalists forming a spelling brigade on Tuesday. Numerous users pointed out the president's errors before he, or a staffer, sent out the singular correction.

Trump did not adjust the tweet with the wrong version of the word 'pour' even as he deleted the one making reference to the Washington Post. 

In between, he sent a separate message about the trip he's making this evening to West Virginia.

His tweets came mid-way through a flight to White Sulphur Springs for a dinner saluting the armed forces.

It's not just the president's abrupt capitalization that has drawn scrutiny from the media. He routinely misspells words in tweets - and then deletes them - like he did on Tuesday
Twitter users immediately mocked the president for incorrectly writing that reporters 'pour' over his mistakes and the Washington Post is a 'discgrace.'

A less noticed mistake that some users also pointed out was that he should have used a hyphen in the term 'best selling' when he made reference to the books he's written.

Trump has co-authored more than a dozen books, including 'The Art of the Deal,' which he wrote with the assistance of Tony Schwartz.

Schwartz says that he wrote the Trump memoir that earned him millions, although he is credited as a co-author.

Former Trump Organization lawyer Jason Greenblatt responded with a demand that Schwartz retract his 'defamatory statements' and write a check for the royalties he earned on the publication and return his five-hundred-thousand-dollar advance.

Nothing ever came of the cease-and-decease letter that Trump sent Schwartz in the lead-up to the general election, and four months later, the former real estate mogul became the 45th United States president.

