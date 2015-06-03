Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

By Dailymail.com Reporter and Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Details of country music legend Glen Campbell's will were released Wednesday, and shoe he has cut out three of his eight kids

The estate of late country music star Glen Campbell has been 'paralyzed' as the fight continues over his will, which excluded three out of his eight children.

Campbell, who rose to fame with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and Wichita Lineman, died August 8, 2017 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was 81.

Nearly a year later, the battle only continues for Campbell's estate - which was initially estimated to be $50million but is now valued at $410,000.

On Tuesday Campbell's longtime publicist, Stanley B Schneider, asked a judge for additional powers as the interim administrator of the singer's estate.

In the motion, obtained by the Tennessean, Schneider said his duties have been 'paralyzed' by limitations that were set by a court in February.

Schneider wants expanded duties so that he can hire accountants and experts to estimate the future value of royalties from Campbell's music.

The publicist said in his motion that at the moment he can only collect money paid to the estate and make mandatory non-discretionary payments.

All three kids from Campbell's second marriage to Billie Jean Nunley have been cut out of his will, including 56-year-old Kelli. Kelli and her father pictured above in a photo posted to her Facebook in 2014

Travis Campbell (left) and Kane Campbell (right) have also been left out of their father's will

Schneider is worried that he will not be able to meet a November 8 deadline for filing an estate inventory.

He added that the battle over Campbell's will has only further prevented him from 'any typical estate administration activities'.

Campbell's will was written in September 2006, more than five years before he announced his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

It stipulates that all three of his children from his second marriage to Billie Jean Nunley, which ended in 1976, were not to benefit from his estate or any resulting trust.

Those children are 56-year-old Kelli, 51-year-old Travis and 48-year-old Kane.

Campbell had five more children from three other wives. He had eldest daughter Debby Campbell-Cloyd, 61, with his first wife Diane Kirk, 37-year-old Dillon with his third wife Sarah Barg, and three kids with his fourth wife Kimberly Woollen - Cal, 34, Shannon, 32, and 30-year-old Ashley.

Campbell and his second wife pictured above with their three kids in 1973. The kids are bottom row from left: Kelli, Kane and Travis

Travis and his older half-sister Debby sued in 2015 to get visitation rights to see their father. Above, Campbell and his second family again, also in 1973

Campbell kisses is his Travis as he's held by his daughter Kelli in this photo from the LIFE Picture Collection

Kim stayed with Campbell until the end and is named as the executor of his will.

It gives no explanation as to why three of the children were cut out.

However, Travis and his older half-sister Debby did file a lawsuit in 2015 when they said Kim had kept them from seeing their father for more than a year.

At that point, Kim had moved her husband to a long-term care facility so he could get round-the-clock attention for his Alzheimer's.

The brother and sister won their legal battle a year later, and Tennessee has since passed a law inspired by the case, which protects family members' rights to see their loved ones who suffer from diseases similar to Alzheimer's.

Previously, the primary family member in charge of the sufferer was allowed to dictate who could and couldn't get visitation.

Campbell had five other children from three other marriages. From his first wife Diane Kirk, he had Debby Campbell-Cloyd, now 61 (left). From this third marriage to Sarah Barg, he had son Dillon (right), now 37

Campbell's most recent marriage was to Kim Woollen in 1982. He remained married to her for the rest of his life and had three more kids - including sons Cal (left), 34; and Shannon, 23 (right)

Campbell's youngest daughter Ashley, with wife Kim, is now a country star in her own right. The 30-year-old is pictured above at the 2017 CMA Awards

Woolen (pictured with their daughter Ashley in June) stayed with Campbell until the end and is named as the executor of his will

Woolen is pictured here with her three children with Campbell - Cal, Ashley, and Shannon

The battle clearly caused a rift in the family, with Campbell's youngest daughter Ashley taking to Facebook to defend her mother at one point.

'My mother Kim has endured unspeakable heartache and has selflessly and lovingly cared for my dad through every step of his disease and continues to do so,' she wrote.

'She has never denied any of his children a visit, including Debby and Travis who see him regularly yet continue to spread malicious lies about her. They have visitation rights, so what else do they want? One answer: the limelight.'

It was initially believed that a $50million fortune was at stake.

But in April Schneider revealed that a partial preliminary estimate valued Campbell's assets at $410,221. The estimate does not include income from future royalties.

The will also says that Campbell has real estate holdings outside of Nashville - where he was living at the time of his death.

A half of the fortune is expected to be put into a trust.

Campbell announced his diagnosis in 2011, and in 2014 released a film that chronicled his descent into Alzheimer's called Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me.

Two days before his death, he released his final album, Adios, which was nominated posthumously for a Grammy.