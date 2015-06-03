Jackson family attend Joe Jackson’s funeral luncheon

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:47 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 02:00 EDT, 4 July 2018

The Jackson family couldn't let bygones by bygones as they gathered to lay their patriarch, Joe Jackson, to rest on Monday.

According to a new report in RadarOnline, Janet Jackson and her neice Paris, Michael Jackson's eldest daughter, refused to speak during the services.

'Paris was almost unnoticeable at the funeral, and chose to stay away from her father’s siblings,' one source told the outlet. 'She was definitely frosty.'

Another source told Radar that Paris was upset that her aunt didn't spend more time at her grandfather's death bed.

'Paris thinks Janet is acting fake,' the source close to the family said.

Paris Jackson (right, last Thursday) avoided Janet Jackson at her grandfather's funeral on Monday. Janet is seen on the right with her toddler son leaving the funeral luncheon

La Toya Jackson cut a slender figure in thigh-high boots and a figure-hugging suit dress. She was apparently feuding with one of her nephews on Monday

Michael Jackson's youngest son Blanket was in attendance for his grandfather's funeral luncheon

Joe's widow Katherine exited the luncheon in a wheelchair, and was helped into a waiting car

The patriarch of the American musical dynasty passed away last Wednesday at the age of 89, after losing his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Pictured: His coffin is carried away for burial

Relatives gather around Joe's coffin which was decorated with scarlet flowers and mounted on a silver metal frame

His private memorial service was held at Forest Lawn in Glendale. His son and King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was laid to rest at the same cemetery back in 2009

The family announced a public ceremony would also be held in Los Angeles in honor of the late musical manager, but did not provide details on a specific place and time. Pictured: Joe's coffin is laid on the ground inside the cemetery

It was previously reported that Paris and Janet had been fighting over who would pay for the funeral.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that La Toya Jackson was fighting with her nephew Taj, son of her brother Tito Jackson.

'Taj is very protective of his grandpa, and he feels that it was disrespectful for her to attend,' a source told Radar.

La Toya accused her father of physical and sexual abuse in her 1991 memoir.

But when he died last Wednesday, she only had kind things to say.

'I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson,' La Toya tweeted last week.

Both Janet and La Toya were seen attending a lunching at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, after laying their father to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Part cemetery in Glendale.

Paris was not photographed leaving the luncheon like many of the Jackson family members - including her younger brother Blanket.

It's unclear whether the model attended the luncheon at all.

Brothers Jackie, left, and Marlon Jackson, right, also attended the luncheon. Jackie appears to hold the hand of one of his twin sons while Marlon holds on to a grandson

Music legend Stevie Wonder, left, also attended the Monday funeral luncheon

Janet Jackson with her son Eissa attend Joe's funeral (left); and her cousin and Joe Jackson's love child Joh'vonnie Jackson (right)

Joe Jackson's daughter Rebbie, 68, is pictured above leaving the luncheon on Monday

Joe Jackson's widow, Katherine, was wheeled out of the luncheon in a wheelchair to a waiting car.

There were also famous musician friends in attendance such as Stevie Wonder and Johnny Gill.

The patriarch of the American musical dynasty passed away last Wednesday at the age of 89, after losing his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His private memorial service was held at Forest Lawn in Glendale. His son and King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was laid to rest at the same cemetery back in 2009.

The family announced a public ceremony would also be held in Los Angeles in honor of the late musical manager, but did not provide details on a specific place and time.

A family source told DailyMail.com last week the Jackson patriarch faded into unconsciousness last Tuesday and died the following day with his wife Katherine at his side.

The source said Katherine decided to move Jackson into hospice care days prior, when his health drastically declined.

It seems Jackson had been ill for months but became worse over the two weeks before his death.

Joe Jackson (pictured in March 2018 in West Hollywood, California) passed away last Wednesday after his pancreatic cancer battle

The eldest living Jackson brother, Jackie, shared this photo of himself getting ready for the funeral with one of his sons, to Instagram on Monday

Joe Jackson was the father of both Michael (left) and Janet Jackson (right)

Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, Los Angeles, California is pictured in August 2009. Joe Jackson was buried at Forest Lawn Monday

Jackson had been in a 69-year rocky relationship with his estranged wife Katherine, whom he had 10 children with - including Janet and Michael.

He fathered a love child, Joh'Vonnie Jackson, with mistress Cheryl Terrell in August 1974.

Katherine filed for divorce in March of 1973, more than one year before Joh'Vonnie was born.

Jackson was accused of having multiple extramarital affairs during his marriage to Katherine. He was also accused of sexual, physical and emotional abuse by his children.

The allegations surfaced in the 1980s and 1990s. His daughter, La Toya wrote in her memoir in 1991 that her father sexually abused her as a child.

'When your father gets out of bed with your mother and gets into bed with his daughter and you hear the mother saying, "No, Joe, not tonight. Let her rest. Leave her alone, she's tired", that makes you crazy,' she wrote.

While speaking with Oprah Winfrey in a 1993 interview, Michael Jackson opened up about the alleged abuse he and his siblings suffered during their childhood and in The Jackson 5.

Michael said the family was ordered to constantly rehearse and once recalled his father sitting in a chair with a belt in his hand as he and his brothers practiced.

'If you didn't do it the right way, he would tear you up, really get you,' Michael said.

His family still paid heartful tribute to the late patriarch on social media following news of his death.

Grandson Taj also shared a tribute to Jackson on Instagram, writing: 'The Jackson legacy would not exist without you'

He also later thanked those who had shown 'love and support' after Jackson, 89, passed away from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

La Toya was one of the first to pen a tribute to her father on Twitter following his death, despite accusations in her book

Prince Jackson, Michael's 21-year-old son, called Jackson an 'example of sheer will power and dedication'

Jackson's grandson Randy, the son of Randy Jackson, also shared a tribute to the patriarch

La Toya Jackson took to Twitter to tell her father 'I will always love you!

'You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world,' she wrote.

'I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson.'

Prince Jackson, Michael's 21-year-old son, called Jackson an 'example of sheer will power and dedication.'

Prince wrote on Instagram: 'He didn't choose the path that was the easiest, but he chose the path that was best for his family.' He shared a photo of himself with Jackson.

'You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness.

Michael, Randy and Jermaine of the Jackson 5 pose for a portrait with their parents in 1970

Michael Jackson spoke of being forced to constantly rehearse, and once recalled his father sitting in a chair with a belt in his hand as he and his brothers practiced. The pair are pictured here in 2005

'There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.'

Jackson's grandson, Randy, also shared a tribute to the patriarch and said: 'RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa.'

Over the past week, members of the Jackson family were said to be in a squabble over which relative would fund the funeral services.

Jackson's 20-year-old model granddaughter, Paris Jackson, reportedly offered to pay, calling her grandfather a 'legend' who 'should be treated as such,' a family source said in a statement to RadarOnline.

'Janet has said she’ll pay for it because she believes Paris paying for it would be an embarrassment to the family.'

Paris said last month she was snubbed over an invite to the BillBoard Music Awards where Janet was receiving an Icon award.

The family feud is said to have stemmed from an ongoing battle over Michael’s estate.

Joe Jackson called for an end to the family feud and once said there are 'too many folks fight against this family, we don't need to fight with each other.'