World News

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

by 04/07/2018 01:53:00 0 comments 1 Views

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap at a station in Boston

  • The 45-year-old lost her footing and plunged down the gap at a station on Friday
  • Group of around 10 commuters quickly rushed to help pull the train off her leg
  • All the while she was asking them not to call an ambulance because of the cost
  • Eventually taken to Boston Medical Center with a 'serious laceration' on her thigh

By Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:33 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 01:53 EDT, 4 July 2018

This is the moment a woman whose leg got caught in the five-inch gap between a train and the platform was saved by commuters who joined together to push the carriage away and pull her free.

The 45-year-old was walking off the Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue around 5.30pm on Friday when she lost her footing and plunged down the gap, giving her a deep cut that went right down to the bone. 

Quickly, a group of men surround the woman and begin coordinating her rescue. Eventually, around 10 of them managed with one collective push to move the locomotive off the women's leg and rescue her.

The 45-year-old was walking off the Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue around 5.30pm on Friday when she lost her footing and plunged down the gap, giving her a deep cut that went right down to the bone. She is the pictured wearing red
The 45-year-old was walking off the Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue around 5.30pm on Friday when she lost her footing and plunged down the gap, giving her a deep cut that went right down to the bone. She is the pictured wearing red

The 45-year-old was walking off the Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue around 5.30pm on Friday when she lost her footing and plunged down the gap, giving her a deep cut that went right down to the bone. She is the pictured wearing red

'It all just happened so fast,' Marleny Polanco told the Boston Globe. 'I think within a minute or so, she was able to pull her leg out.'

All the while as the woman was shaking from her injuries she begged the commuters not to call an ambulance as she was terrified about the cost of paying for the call out.

'Do you know how much an ambulance costs?' she wept, while explaining it would cost a few thousand dollars. 

After the woman was pulled free a few people helped wrap her leg in a compress.  

Quickly, a group of men surround the women and began coordinating her rescue. Eventually, around 10 of them managed with one collective push to move the locomotive off the women's leg
Quickly, a group of men surround the women and began coordinating her rescue. Eventually, around 10 of them managed with one collective push to move the locomotive off the women's leg

Quickly, a group of men surround the women and began coordinating her rescue. Eventually, around 10 of them managed with one collective push to move the locomotive off the women's leg

She was eventually taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery. 

Boston EMS chief Jim Hooley said ambulance callouts generally costed up to $1,900 for people with pressing needs, like resuscitation.  

'We just worry about taking care of people,' Hooley said. 'We don't want to cause them more stress. 

'We just want to reassure them that nothing bad is going to happen to them because of their inability to pay.' 

The woman (bottom right) was pulled free and taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery
The woman (bottom right) was pulled free and taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery

The woman (bottom right) was pulled free and taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station