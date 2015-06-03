World News

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

REVEALED: Motorist arrested by armed cops in video that went viral 'had helped kidnap a Hollywood actress and actor, then pistol-whipped and stripped him and held him hostage for ransom'

  • Amber Neal was held at gunpoint by five police officers on Monday morning 
  • Video outraged community before LAPD revealed she was a kidnapping suspect
  • She allegedly helped kidnap Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone in May 2017 
  • Capone tortured for 30 hours while McCrackin was forced to write $10K check
  • Neal faces 17 felony charges alongside Keith Andrew Stewart and Johnate Jones 

By Anneta Konstantinides and Hannah Moore For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:49 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 01:35 EDT, 4 July 2018

It was a stunning scene that outraged a California community - a seemingly harmless woman, held at gunpoint by five police officers during a dramatic traffic stop. 

But now a story even more shocking has emerged, revealing the woman was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two Los Angeles actors.

It sounds like a scene out of a Hollywood movie: Two actors, captured for a ransom scheme, pistol-whipped and dragged into a car, leaving behind only a trail of blood.

Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone were allegedly kidnapped from McCrackin's home on May 3, 2017 by Keith Andre Stewart and Johnate Jones. 

The story behind a woman who was arrested for kidnapping during a dramatic traffic stop in Inglewood, California has been revealed
The story behind a woman who was arrested for kidnapping during a dramatic traffic stop in Inglewood, California has been revealed
Neal's arrest went viral on Monday after it was witnessed by multiple bystanders
Neal's arrest went viral on Monday after it was witnessed by multiple bystanders

The story behind a woman who was arrested for kidnapping during a dramatic traffic stop in Inglewood, California has been revealed. She has been identified as Amber Neal 

Amber Neal, the woman who was arrested at the Inglewood Starbucks on Monday, was also allegedly involved. 

Stewart and Jones allegedly pistol-whipped Capone and dragged him to a car before forcing McCrackin in as well and covering both of their heads with black hoods. 

They drove to Jones' home in Compton, where Capone would be tortured for 30 hours, according to an indictment obtained by New York Daily News. 

Compton was allegedly stripped naked, beaten, punched, kicked, and held in a bathroom without food for more than a day. 

He was also allegedly assaulted with a 'semiautomatic' firearm by Stewart. 

Neal is one of three people who have been accused of kidnapping actors Daily McCrackin (pictured) and Joseph Capon for ransom in May 2017
Neal is one of three people who have been accused of kidnapping actors Daily McCrackin (pictured) and Joseph Capon for ransom in May 2017
McCrackin and Capone were allegedly kidnapped from McCrackin's home on May 3, 2017 by Keith Andre Stewart and Johnate Jones
McCrackin and Capone were allegedly kidnapped from McCrackin's home on May 3, 2017 by Keith Andre Stewart and Johnate Jones

Neal is one of three people who have been accused of kidnapping actors Daily McCrackin (pictured) and Joseph Capon for ransom in May 2017

Meanwhile, Jones and Neal allegedly drove McCrackin to multiple Bank of America locations in her 2011 red Lexus. 

Capone was tortured for 30 hours while Neal allegedly drove McCrackin to multiple Bank of Americas and forced her to write a $10,000 check for his release 
Capone was tortured for 30 hours while Neal allegedly drove McCrackin to multiple Bank of Americas and forced her to write a $10,000 check for his release 

Capone was tortured for 30 hours while Neal allegedly drove McCrackin to multiple Bank of Americas and forced her to write a $10,000 check for his release 

They demanded she pay $10,000 for Capone's release and she wrote a check to Neal, who deposited the money into her personal account, prosecutors said. 

Jones and Neal then allegedly took McCrackin back to her home and stole her car. McCrackin immediately called for help.  

Stewart and Jones were taken into custody, but Neal was not arrested until Monday morning. 

Video filmed by a bystander shows Neal emerging from her car with her hands up and walking backwards toward the armed officers before laying on the ground.  

Inside the store, a customer is heard saying 'look at her she's scared for her life', and 'she looks like the most unharmful person'. 

After the video was shared an onslaught of outrage was quickly directed at the Los Angeles Police Department from citizens who claimed police heightened their response because the woman was black.

In response the LAPD released a statement saying they were aware the video 'had raised concerns from the community'.   

Before the story came out, many were outraged to see Neal be arrested by multiple officers - five of whom could be seen pointing their guns at her
Before the story came out, many were outraged to see Neal be arrested by multiple officers - five of whom could be seen pointing their guns at her
The LAPD later released a statement to inform the community that Neal was wanted for kidnapping
The LAPD later released a statement to inform the community that Neal was wanted for kidnapping

Before the story came out, many were outraged to see Neal be arrested by multiple officers - five of whom could be seen pointing their guns at her

'Although we are limited in what info we can release, we can confirm this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant and taken into custody without a use-of-force,' the statement read. 'She is being held on $1million bail.' 

On Tuesday the LAPD confirmed that Neal was one of three people who had been charged with kidnapping the actors and holding Capone for ransom. 

Neal, Jones, and Stewart have all been charged with 17 felony counts that include kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy, and possession for sale of methamphetamine. 

Jones and Neal have also been charged with perjury after they allegedly tried to declare that McCrackin's Lexus was a 'gift' to them. 

Jones is being held on $3million bail and Stewart is being held on $2million bail. All three suspects face life in prison if convicted. 

The grand jury indictment was unsealed by the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. 

McCrackin's credits include Jane the Virgin, Halloween: Resurrection, and She Rises. 

