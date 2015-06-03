92-year-old 'kills son' because she refused to be sent to an assisted living facility 

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

Anna Mae Blessing, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, is accused of shooting dead her son after he threatened to put her in a home

A 92-year old woman allegedly shot dead her son after he tried to put her in an assisted living facility.

Anna Mae Blessing, of Fountain Hills, Arizona, appeared in court, in a wheelchair and orange jumpsuit, to face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

The court heard that Blessing had been worried about her son's plans to put her in a home because she 'had become difficult to live with.'

On Monday morning, Blessing hid two pistols inside her house robe and walked into her 72-year-old son's room, which he shared with his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTVK.

She then pulled out the gun and opened fire, killing her son - who has not been named, police said. He was struck multiple times, including in the neck and jaw, and died at the scene.

Blessing is then said to have pointed the weapon at her son's girlfriend, 57.

The pair struggled over the weapon but her son's girlfriend was able to knock the gun out of her hand, officials said.

It was at that point, Blessing allegedly reached into her robe pocked and pulled out her second weapon, which the girlfriend also managed to wrestle out of her hand.

When detectives asked Blessing what she thinks should happen to her 'she replied she should be "put to sleep" as a result of her actions'

All out of guns, Blessing simply took a seat in a recliner chair and waited for the police to arrived.

As she was arrested, she announced: 'You ended my life, so I'm taking yours.'

Blessing told officers she had wanted to kill herself but was out of weapons.

When detectives asked Blessing what she thinks should happen to her 'she replied she should be "put to sleep" as a result of her actions.'

She explained that both the guns she used, a revolver and a .25 caliber pistol, were hers but that she hadn't fired either since the 1970s, before Monday.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said police had been called out to at least one other case of domestic violence involving Blessing and her son but could not give further details.

'It is always concerning when domestic issues escalate to violence or tragic outcomes,' Penzone told KSAZ-TV. 'They are often isolated and neither predictable nor preventable.'

Blessing's husband, Billy Blessing, died in 2007 in Florida.

Her bond was set at $500,000. She is due back in court July 10.