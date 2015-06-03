World News

SeaWorld customers who bought annual passes may be eligible for refund

SeaWorld customers who purchased annual theme park passes may be eligible for refunds in $11.5MILLION contract breach settlement

  • Annual theme park pass holders at SeaWorld could be eligible for refunds
  • A class-action lawsuit filed Friday claims the company failed to refund them for unsolicited pass renewals
  • Up to 131,650 people who purchased the passes in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia may be eligible for refunds in the multi-million dollar lawsuit
  • As of February, pass holders as a whole paid $17.3million more than their initial yearly contract, the lawsuit claims
  • The Orlando-based theme park company did not admit to any of the alleged contract violations, but agreed to the settlement as way to avoid further trial 

By Jessa Schroeder For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:11 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 08:17 EDT, 4 July 2018

SeaWorld has agreed to a $11.5million settlement with customers who purchased annual theme park passes that were allegedly renewed automatically without their permission.

A class-action lawsuit filed Friday in the Tampa U.S. District Court by five individuals claims the amusement and attraction company also failed to refund them for the unsolicited pass renewals.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, up to 131,650 people who purchased the theme park passes in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia may be eligible for refunds as part of the multi-million dollar lawsuit. 

The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld February 24, 2010 in Orlando, Florida is seen. SeaWorld agreed to a $11.5million settlement with customers who purchased annual theme park passes that were allegedly renewed without permission
The Orlando-based theme park company did not admit to any of the alleged contract violations, but agreed to the settlement as way to avoid further trial
Court documents claim that, as of February, pass holders as a whole paid $17.3million more than their initial yearly contract. 

Customers were informed the following when they signed up for the passes as part of the EZ Pay system: 'Except for any passes paid in less than 12 months, this contract will renew automatically on a month-to-month basis following the payment period,' the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit alleges the company, however, automatically renewed the contract for customers who submitted all the required 12 monthly payments.

Up to 131,650 people who purchased the theme park passes in California, Florida, Texas and Virginia may be eligible for refunds
Court documents claim that, as of February, pass holders paid $17.3million more than their initial yearly contract
Those eligible for refunds include anyone who bought a one-year pass via the EZ Pay system in the the four states with the below description included.

The suit states that those eligible are 'residents of the state where the park is located at the time of purchase; who purchased the pass within the Applicable Statute of Limitations Period for the respective states.'

It furthermore states those eligible are anyone 'who paid for their one-year pass in less than 12 months; and who were charged any additional monthly payments for renewal of the pass after the one-year pass was paid in full.'

The Orlando-based theme park company did not admit to any of the alleged contract violations, but agreed to the settlement as way to avoid trial.

