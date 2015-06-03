World News

NC man arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

by 04/07/2018 08:15:00 0 comments 1 Views

Convicted child rapist and registered sex offender, 21, arrested for 'sexually assaulting his female Uber driver'

  • Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21, had ordered the car in Charlotte, at 1.30am Saturday
  • During the ride, he ordered the driver to pull over and raped her, police said
  • Neal was arrested Monday and charged with second degree sexual assault, second degree sexual offense and sexual battery
  • The 21-year-old has a history of violent sexual offenses and is registered with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry 
  • He was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl at Mallard Creek High School in May 2015 when he was 18

By Hannah Parry For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:58 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 08:15 EDT, 4 July 2018

A convicted child rapist has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his female Uber driver.

Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21, had ordered the car to pick him up on Albemarle Road, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.

But during the ride, he ordered the driver to pull over near North Carolina Music Factory, where he raped her, police told the Charlotte Observer.

Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21
Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21
Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21
Jonathan Aquante Neal, 21

Jonathan Aquante Neal (in his most recent mugshot, left, and right during his arrest for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2015) is charged with second degree sexual assault, second degree sexual offense and sexual battery

The 31-year-old driver immediately contacted the police and Neal was arrested on Monday morning.   

Neal has since been charged with second degree sexual assault, second degree sexual offense and sexual battery.

The 21-year-old has a history of violent sexual offenses and is registered with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Neal ordered the Uber but during the ride, he ordered the driver to pull over near North Carolina Music Factory (pictured), where he allegedly raped her
Neal ordered the Uber but during the ride, he ordered the driver to pull over near North Carolina Music Factory (pictured), where he allegedly raped her

Neal ordered the Uber but during the ride, he ordered the driver to pull over near North Carolina Music Factory (pictured), where he allegedly raped her

An Uber spokesman said that Neal had been banned from the app, and that they were introducing an 'emergency button' for drivers to improve safety
An Uber spokesman said that Neal had been banned from the app, and that they were introducing an 'emergency button' for drivers to improve safety

An Uber spokesman said that Neal had been banned from the app, and that they were introducing an 'emergency button' for drivers to improve safety

He was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl at Mallard Creek High School in May 2015 when he was 18. 

Neal was convicted in 2016 and only got out of prison in April, according to court records.

An Uber spokesman said that Neal had been banned from the app, and that they were introducing an 'emergency button' for drivers to improve safety. 

'Our thoughts are with out driver-partner during this difficult time. What was reported is disturbing beyond measure. We're grateful the suspect is in custody and thank the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their work on this case,' Uber said in a statement. 

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Eminem's Sister-In-Law Dawn Scott Found Dead Following Heroin Overdose

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Singer And Actor Jamie Foxx Pulls Man From Burning Car After Terrifying Crash

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

Man Makes Wife Walk Naked After Catching Her Message Other Men

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

OMG: Catfish Sticks Tourist's Stomach While Swimming Off Coast Of Brazil

Meet Angela Merkel, the most 'powerful' woman in the world

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

Omar Sharif, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ actor, dead at 83:

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

21 Year-Old Shot And Killed While Holding His Baby Daughter [Video]

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

Blackberry's curved 'Venice' Android phone in leaked image

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

How children are trafficked From Africa into Europe

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station

LIVE: Watch astronauts return to Earth after six months on International Space Station