President Trump celebrates Independence Day with a trip to his golf club before concert and picnic

By Francesca Chambers, White House Correspondent For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:54 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 14:22 EDT, 4 July 2018

President Donald Trump is spending his afternoon at Trump National Golf Club.

The president's activities at the Virginia property are unknown, but photographers captured him leaving the White House on Wednesday wearing a white ball cap and a white polo —attire that typically indicates he's on a leisurely trip to one of his golf courses.

Prior to leaving the White House, President Trump sent a low-key Independence Day tweet that said: 'Happy Fourth of July....Our Country is doing GREAT!'

He also shared a video himself delivering a tribute to the the nation's armed services.

'We are in awe of their courage, and we are eternally in their debt. Together we honor their noble sacrifice by pledging our love and loyalty to our country, our flag, and our fellow citizens,' he said.

Donald and Melania Trump will this evening host a picnic and concert from the White House lawn for military families featuring two failed 'American Idol' contestants and a country music that will be broadcast for the first time on the Hallmark Channel.

President Donald Trump is spending the afternoon at Trump National Golf Club. The president's activities at the Virginia property are unknown, but photographers captured him leaving the White House on Wednesday wearing a white ball cap and a white polo

Donald and Melania Trump will this evening host a picnic and concert from the White House lawn for military families featuring country music star Sara Evans. She's seen here posing in front of the White House on Wednesday

Their musical event will rival one down the street at the U.S. Capitol, where actor John Stamos will host the traditional 'A Capitol Fourth' celebration to be broadcast on PBS.

The White House's Fourth of the July plans were one of the events Melania Trump was working on while she was out of the public eye for several weeks after a kidney procedure, according to her office.

She said in a tweet this morning: 'Happy #IndependenceDay May God bless this great nation & all the people who protect it!'

President Trump in his video address saluted the military and said that the United States, now in its 242nd year as a nation, will 'always be one people, one family and one glorious nation under God.'

This evening the president will welcome the troops to the White House for a 90-minute concert that will feature live performances from country music artist Sara Evans, former 'American Idol' finalist Jax and recent 'American Idol' finalist Jonny Brenns.

A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a inquiry from DailyMail.com about the president's trip this afternoon to Trump National Golf Club.

Evans posted a photo of herself this morning standing in front of the White House's Trump balcony and decked out in American flags.

'I’m so excited to be in Washington DC to honor our military families at this year’s Fourth of July at the White House,' she tweeted.

Jax also posted a photo of herself at the White House on Tuesday. Her picture, also taken on the South Lawn, bore the caption: 'at rehearsal, you?'

American Idol finalist Jax also posted a photo of herself at the White House on Tuesday. Her picture, also taken on the South Lawn, bore the caption: 'at rehearsal, you?'

The artist whose brother is a U.S. Marine and whose father was a first responder to September 11 terror attacks told TMZ last week that she believes its an honor to perform at the White House, regardless of who the sitting president is.

'I don't think this event is about me, and I don't think think it's about the President of the United States,' she said. 'I think it’s about honoring our troops and celebrating the birthday of our country, the fourth of July, and just being patriotic and just celebrating the military,' she said.

'I think it's really important to keep that in mind, and not to bring any politics into it.'

The 22-year-old artist added, 'If it was Barack Obama, if it was Hillary, if any president or anybody in the world would have invited me to perform at the lawn of the White House, it's an opportunity that I just feel like I can't pass up, because it such an honor and such an incredible place.

'It's like who in their lifetime gets to say that they get to sing at the White House,' ' the former reality TV show contestant said.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appear on the Truman Balcony during the military families picnic at the 2017 White House Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington, DC, as the U.S. Capitol and National Monument are seen on July 4, 2017

The North Front of the White House was lit with red, white and blue lights for the Fourth of Jul holiday last year

The fireworks finale during A Capitol Fourth at U.S. Capitol in 2017

The White House announced a television last month that will bring viewers live performances on the South Lawn of the White House.

Those singers will be competing with Jimmy Buffett and the Beach Boys singing at the Capitol.

Also performing at the White House are pianist Lola Astanova, 'The President's Own' United States Marines Band, The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, and The United States Air Force Band's Max Impact.

It is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast Hallmark Channel. The 'Capitol Fourth' concert also begins at 8 p.m. and will air on PBS.

'I'm delighted to welcome this new addition to the annual White House July 4th celebration,' Melania Trump said in a statement. 'Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities. Thank you to the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation, and the event sponsors for helping make this possible.'

The first couple also will welcome military families to the South Lawn for a picnic on the afternoon of the fourth.

In the evening, staff and the guests will enjoy the traditional fireworks display provided by the National Park Service.

Last year, their first Fourth of July at the White House, the Trumps held a more low-key event: a picnic for military families on the South Lawn and a fireworks viewing, which took place after the president's return from a golf trip to his club in New Jersey.

The Beach Boys perform at A Capitol Fourth last year

Gospel legend Yolanda Adams performs during the fireworks finale at A Capitol Fourth at U.S. Capitol last year

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, welcome military families to the White House for the Fourth last year

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump observe the playing of the national anthem on the fourth last year

While celebrations are happening at the White House, another concert will be taking place at the U.S. Capitol.

Actor John Stamos will host the country's longest-running live national July 4 TV tradition: 'A Capitol Fourth.'

The concert will feature Jimmy Buffett with the Broadway cast of the new musical 'Escape To Margaritaville.'

Also performing are The Beach Boys; Pentatonix; pop singer Andy Grammer; theatrical icon Chita Rivera; legendary Motown stars The Temptations; country singer Luke Combs; 'American Idol' finalist Lauren Alaina; gospel legend CeCe Winans; violinist Joshua Bell; and 'The Voice' finalist Kyla Jade; with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The concert will include a special salute to the military with soprano singer Renée Fleming performing 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'