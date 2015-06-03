Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title while Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth women's crown

By Associated Press

Published: 00:13 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 14:10 EDT, 4 July 2018

Defending champion Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut chomped down a record 74 franks and buns to take home his 11th title at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest while Miki Sudo consumed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in Coney Island on Wednesday.

Chestnut, the renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed last year.

'I found a vicious rhythm,' the 34-year-old Chestnut said after the stuffing session. 'I was feeling good today.'

Joey Chestnut wins the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a new world record by eating 74 hot dogs in Brooklyn's Coney Island on Wednesday

Miki Sudo downed 37 franks to win her fifth straight title in the women's competition of the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest. Sudo was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns

Joey Chestnut (right) looked exhausted after polishing off 74 hot dogs in just 10 minutes

Sarah Reinecke shows off her buns after losing the 102th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in Brooklyn

But while Chestnut ate 10 more dogs and buns than second-place finisher Carmen Cincotti, a judging error cast initial doubt over their totals after jurists didn't see the eaters were taking the dogs and buns from two plates.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, certified the final tally and Chestnut's record of 74.

'At the end of the day, Joey Chestnut came in here and ate 74 hot dogs, broke a world record,' said Cincotti, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. 'Apparently they were good dogs.'

Sudo, a native of Las Vegas, fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Lesco chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

Master of Ceremonies George Shea announces the start of the hot dog eating contest

Miki Sudo, center, eats 37 hot dogs before claiming victory during the 102nd Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in Brooklyn on Wednesday

Sudo, 32, was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

George Shea, the longtime host of the annual Brooklyn eat-off, quipped that Sudo was particular about the temperature and amount of water she uses while competing.

Thousands of attendees, many donning mustard-colored hot dog caps, braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk. The outlandish tradition dates to 1972, though the company has long promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916.

Fan Martha Pleasant, 41, of Franklin, New Jersey, said she was attending the competitive eating competition to support her husband Dwight, who 'loves wieners.'

'We are trying to knock something off my hubby's bucket list,' she said.

Fans are on scene to cheer on those participating in the hot dog eating contest

(Right) Master of Ceremonies George Shea announces the Miki Sudo as the winner of the 102nd Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in Brooklyn on Wednesday

Thousands of attendees braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk

The outlandish tradition dates to 1972, though the company has long promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916

Hot dogs are on display on stage ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Juan Rodriguez waits to compete during the in the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest

Spectators wait in line at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn

Fans dance to the music ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

Crowd's swarm Brooklyn's Coney Island ahead of Wednesday's hot dog eating contest

Lilly Kleinschmidt, 12, of Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic hot dog themed outfit to watch her mother Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

Amy Nichols, left, and Jenny McGee of Baltimore, Md., came dressed and ketchup and mustard to the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

Brad Kleinschmidtof Muncie, Ind., wears a patriotic outfit to watch his wife Holly Titus compete in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest

The Bunnettes practice the changing the numbers on the score cards ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Wednesday in Coney Island

Hot dog hats are distributed to the fans as the enter the Nathan's hot dog eating contest