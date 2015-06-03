Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 13:08 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 14:06 EDT, 4 July 2018

A girl enjoying the waters off popular Myrtle beach in South Carolina was bitten in an apparent shark attack on Monday. In June, in the same area, a shark was captured on camera very close to shore.

The unidentified girl was with her family, when they all started screaming for help after her leg was bitten.

Cristy Torres, who was at the beach, filmed the girl being treated and explained the frightening scene to ABC News.

'All of a sudden we see a family screaming for help,' Torres said.

The girl was enjoying the waters off the popular destination, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, when she was bit in the leg by a supposed shark

The unidentified girl was quickly carted off by rescuers, who were unable to immediately positively identify the bite as a shark attack. As of now it's being called a 'marine life incident'

'Nobody was doing anything so we all looked around and then they all started running back to shore.'

'That's when I heard, ''Someone's been bitten by a shark, someone's been bitten by a shark.'' I told my husband that someone was bitten by a shark. I saw the family, they started screaming, ''Shark, shark!''

Torres said the girl was immediately attended to by lifeguards and had the wound wrapped.

'I glanced in the water real fast, I saw a tip of a fin,' Torres added. 'I couldn't tell if it was big or small.'

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was unable to confirm if it was definitively a shark attack, but they transported the girl to the hopsital calling the attack a 'marine-life incident' at around 2.55pm.

Just last month, however, in the same location where the girl was bitten, a blacktip shark was filmed swimming very close to shore.

That video was recorded by Nicki Welch-Hudson who is studying marine science at Coastal Carolina University.

'Within minutes it was right in front of me and I was in awe,' Hudson told ABC11.

The girl was seen being comforted by people as her bite was tended to on Monday

Just last month, a blackfin shark was spotted close to shore in the same area the girl was bit

'I'm hoping that tourists seeing the video will respect our oceans a little more,' Hudson said.

'I heard lots of people on the beach attempting to say the shark wasn't dangerous, one man even said he would jump in and 'punch the shark,' that angered me of course.'

Luckily the waters were cleared safely by lifeguards during the June incident.

Blacktip sharks, bull sharks and tiger sharks are all common to the South Carolina coast, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and can all pose a threat to humans in coastal areas.