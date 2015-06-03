Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A black legislator in Oregon was canvassing neighborhoodst she represents on Tuesday when a resident called the police on her.

Representative Janelle Bynum, a Democrat running for second term, said she was knocking on doors in the Clackamas, Oregon, and had been doing so for about two hours.

As the 43-year-old was taking notes from a conversation she had just had while finishing up her last of 30 or so homes at around 5.10pm, a local deputy pulled up next to her.

'I don't believe this,' she thought to herself, according to Oregon Live.

The deputy asked the politician if she was selling something, to which he informed her that she was a state legislator and that she was out canvassing.

The Clackamas County deputy shared that a woman had called and said that Bynum was spending too much time at houses and looked to be 'casing' the area, taking notes on her phone.

Bynum shared that she often takes notes so that she can recall conversations and informed the deputy that she only had flyers, her phone and a pen with her.

Representing House District 51, Bynum represents areas in east Portland, Gresham, Boring, North Clackamas, Damascus and Happy Valley. She is a resident of Happy Valley.

Having knocked on some 70,000 doors throughout her time campaigning, Bynum shared that that was the first time someone had called police on her.

Bynum requested that the deputy call the woman, who apologized for making the call but said that she was trying to keep the neighborhood safe

'It was just bizarre,' she stated. 'It boils down to people not knowing their neighbors and people having a sense of fear in their neighborhoods, which is kind of my job to help eradicate. But at the end of the day, it's important for people to feel like they can talk to each other to help minimize misunderstandings.'

Asking to meet with the woman, Bynum settled for a phone call after the deputy claimed that the woman who had made the call wasn't home.

The deputy called the woman, who was apologetic and asserted that she was just calling for the safety of her neighborhood.

Bynum shared with the deputy that 'when people do things like this, it can be dangerous for people like me.' Officer Campbell asked if he made her feel that way, to which she said he hadn't.

'Live from the mean streets of Clackamas!!!' she said on Facebook with a selfie of the deputy.

'Big shout out to Officer Campbell who responded professionally to someone who said that I was going door to door and spending a lot of time typing on my cell phone after each house.'

Bynum hopes to meet the woman one day and said that she understood her concerns. But she was critical in saying that she wished the woman would have spoken with her and then the deputy could have responded to a more important call.

'We all know that we're not in a society that is perfect, and we have wounds that still need to heal, but at the end of the day, I want to know my kids can walk down the street without fear,' she added.

'I hope everyone gets a good look at my face, because I'm coming to your door.'