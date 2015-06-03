World News

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

BREAKING NEWS: Police swoop to grab woman with a 'Rise and Resist' t-shirt who climbed the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day and stayed there for two hours, as ICE protesters below unfurled an 'Abolish Ice' banner

  • Liberty Island cleared of 4,500 visitors on Independence Day due to protesters
  • As a group unfurled an 'Abolish ICE' banner, a woman climbed onto Lady Liberty 
  • Was seen waving shirt saying 'Rise and Resist' and 'Trump Care Makes Us Sick'
  • Seven protesters from Rise and Resist arrested but claimed not to know woman 
  • Woman lay on 89-feet-high base of Lady Liberty as police tried to get her down
  • Officers began constructing a rope rescue system to remove her against her will
  • At around 6.30pm grabbed the protester and began attaching her to the ropes
  • Then led her around base and down ladder before taking her off island in cuffs

By Hannah Moore and Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:51 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 19:31 EDT, 4 July 2018

Police have snatched a woman wearing a 'Rise and Resist' t-shirt who climbed the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day and stayed there for two hours shortly after seven people were arrested for unfurling an 'Abolish ICE' banner.

Police on ladders spoke to the woman just after 4.30pm but she refused to come down, so officers constructed a rope rescue system to remove her from the 89-feet high granite pedestal against her will.

At 6.30pm, they were seen grabbing the woman before attaching her to the ropes and leading her around the base of the iconic landmark and down a ladder before taking her off the island in handcuffs. 

Earlier she was seen waving around a t-shirt saying 'Rise and Resist' and 'Trump Care Makes Us Sick' as up to 4,500 tourists were evacuated from Liberty Island. Rise and Resist was formed in New York as a response to Trump's election in 2016.

Police on ladders spoke to the woman just after 4.30pm but she refused to come down, so officers constructed a rope rescue system to remove her from the base of the statue against her will. They are seen moving around the corner to snatch her
At 6.30pm, police grabbed the woman and began attaching her to the rope system in preparation for the descent
The officers then moved her back around the 89-feet-high base base of the statue and down the short ladder to safety
The woman was wearing a t-shirt that said 'Trump Makes Us Sick' on one side and 'Rise and Resist' on the other
The Statue of Liberty protester waving her t-shirt
The woman's reasons for climbing the statue are not yet clear, but protest group Rise and Resist said she was not with them, despite her having a t-shirt bearing their name. 

She was seen pacing underneath the statue's sandal before appearing to unfurl a banner of her own,CNN reported. 

Earlier in the day, the seven Rise and Resist protesters were arrested by the United States Park Police after unfurling their banner.

They will be charged with unlawful protest. 

A press release from the group said their actions were a carry-on from Saturday's nationwide End Family Separation protests.

'An ABOLISH ICE banner was hung from the statue, and activists spelled out the same message on their shirts. 

'Dozens of tourists cheered on the activists, and the protest was broadcast via live stream over social media,' they said. 

'ICE has proved to be a threat to our liberty and way of life, and should be abolished,' said Leon Kirschner, Rise and Resist member. 

'They go after the most vulnerable among us, acting without due process to detain people. For-profit companies are making money off family separation. This has to stop now.'  

The woman was seen being led away from the Statue of Liberty by police before being put onto a boat leaving Liberty Island 
Earlier, police constructed a rope system to force her down after she refused to leave the statue of her own accord
Police were seen talking to the woman in an effort to get her down, but she refused to cooperate
A NYPD helicopter was seen hovering over Liberty Island as the woman remained at the base of the statue
'Abolish ICE' was seen written on t-shirts and on a sign unfurled at the Statue of Liberty before the woman began climbing it

The Statue of Liberty was shipped from France in July 1884 and arrived in New York Harbor in June 1885 onboard the frigate 'Isere'.

It was reassembled on Liberty Island from 350 separate parts and dedicated on October 28, 1886, by President Grover Cleveland.

The statue was one of the first sights to greet immigrants from across the world as they sailed into New York Harbor before being processed on Ellis Island. 

