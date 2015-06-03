Amesbury couple exposed to Novichok poison fight for their lives

By Jake Wallis Simons, Associate Global Editor, In Wiltshire and Nic White and Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline and Chris Greenwood and Tom Payne and Emine Simnaz For The Daily Mail

Published: 18:12 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 02:16 EDT, 5 July 2018

Police are desperately searching for the source of a deadly Novichok nerve agent that left a couple fighting for their lives after they were exposed to it on Saturday.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charles Rowley, 45, fell critically ill within hours of visiting Salisbury – the site of the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal.

Mr Rowley is a registered heroin addict and the couple were thought to have stumbled across a discarded container or syringe used to carry the nerve agent in the attempted assassination and been 'accidentally' exposed, it was reported last night.

They visited a park near where the Skripals were found collapsed in March and Ms Sturgess lives 300 yards from where they ate on the day they were poisoned four months ago.

England's chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies said last night: 'I should also warn the public to be careful of picking up any unknown or already dangerous objects such as needles and syringes'.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charles Rowley, 45, are fighting for their lives in hospital after being exposed to remnants of the nerve agent that nearly killed a former Russian spy and his daughter

Paramedics wearing hazmat suits work on Mr Rowley before he is loaded into the ambulance after he fell ill on Saturday evening

Police are tracing the couple's movements in the days before they fell ill in yet another Novichok poisoning on British soil

Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu, pictured right alongside England's chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies, confirmed the substance was Novichok nerve agent

More than 100 counter-terrorism officers along with local Whitshire police have locked down every place the couple went after their exposure in a bid to retrace their steps.

They have also dragged along friends of the known drug addicts and grilled them on where Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley went after they were exposed - potentially in a Salisbury park.

Police wouldn't yet publicly draw a link between the two poisonings but security officials were using 'cross-contamination' as their working theory, according to The Times.

A friend of Ms Sturgess also said they were feeling ill after touching an item in Salisbury's Queen Elizabeth Gardens on Saturday, which has now been locked down by police.

There were fears the death trap thrown away by the failed assassins, whom Britain has accused of being agents of the Russian Government, was still out there awaiting its next victim.

Sam Hobson said Charlie Rowley was 'dribbling, rocking and hallucinating' and that police got him to retrace the couple's steps to help find the source of the exposure

Novichok is so deadly even a tiny amount would still be lethal four months later if it came into contact with an unsuspecting victim.

The couple's close friend Sam Hobson, 29, said police took him to every place the couple visited - many with him in tow - to see if investigators missed anything or if the victims touched 'something they shouldn't have'.

The couple spent Friday afternoon and evening in Salisbury, where they visited a number of shops, including an off-licence, mobile phone store and chemist.

Mr Hobson said Mrs Sturgess went to hospital first on Saturday at 11am.

Mr Hobson then went with Mr Rowley to Boots to collect his prescription and buy red, white, and blue hair dye to support England in the World Cup game ahead of Tuesday's Colombia game.

Mr Hobson and Mr Rowley then moved on to a phone shop on Saturday afternoon, then an off-licence to buy alcohol, food at Poundland, and a blanket from Barnado's charity shop so they could relax in the sun in Queen Elizabeth Gardens in the city.

The men then attended a church fair, but when they returned home Mr Rowley began to feel unwell too. Mr Hobson then called an ambuila

'He started sweating. His T-shirt was soaking wet. He got up and started rocking against the wall,' Mr Hobson recalled.

'His eyes were wide open and red, his pupils were like pinpricks. He began gabbling incoherently and I could tell he was hallucinating. He was making weird noises and acting like a zombie. I phoned an ambulance.

'At first they thought it was drugs but they know now it isn't.'

Mr Hobson said both victims were being held in isolation at Salisbury District Hospital and Ms Sturgess's flat in a hostel in the city centre cordoned off.

In January she moved into John Baker House, a homeless shelter 300 yards from the Zizzi Italian restaurant where the Skripals ate before they collapsed.

Police locked down the building along with a public rubbish bin in the corner of Rollestone Street just yards away that was known to be frequented by the couple.

Officers are also stationed outside Mr Sturgess's housing association home on a newly-built estate in Amesbury, close to Stonehenge.

The Boots where Mr Rowley picked up his prescription after his exposure, the Amesbury Baptist Church, and the Queen Elizabeth Gardens, a popular family park on the outskirts of Salisbury, were also cordoned off.

It was believed the couple may have attended a village fete on Saturday, run by the church, on Raleigh Crescent.

Confirmation of the poisoning came hours after dramatic video emerged of one of the victims being loaded into an ambulance by a paramedic wearing hazmat gear.

Mr Rowley was lying on his back in a stretcher as the paramedic in a white protective suit pushed it inside as two police officers watched on.

Dramatic video has emerged of a poisoning victim being loaded into an ambulance by a paramedic wearing hazmat gear

Mr Rowley was lying on his back in a stretcher as the paramedic in a white protective suit pushed it inside as two police officers watched on

Several places the couple visited or may have visited after they were exposed were locked down by police, including a church and Boots store. Ms Sturgess lives just 300 yards from Zizzi's where the Skripals ate the day they were poisoned

Assistant Commissioner of Specialist Operations Neil Basu said blood samples were tested at the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down and confirmed to be Novichok.

'Following the detailed analysis of these samples, we can confirm that the man and woman have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, which has been identified as the same nerve agent that contaminated both Yulia and Sergei Skripal,' he said.

What is the Novichok nerve agent used against the Skripals? The Novichok nerve agent used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia is among the most deadly poisons ever created. They were secretly developed by the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold war in the 1970s and 1980s. Communist scientists developed the poison so it would not be able to be detected by Nato's chemical detection equipment. They come in the form of a ultra-fine powder, Novichok is up to eight times more potent than the deadly VX gas. Victims who are poisoned by the powder suffer muscle spasms, breathing problems and then cardiac arrest. There is a known antidote to the nerve agent - atropine can block the poison. But doctors find it very tricky to administer the antidote because the dose would have to be so high it could prove fatal for the person. Novichok poisons are highly dangerous to handle, requiring the expertise of skilled scientists in a sophisticated lab. Dr Vil Mirzayanov, former Chief of the Foreign Technical Counterintelligence Department at Russia’s premiere, was among the team of scientists who helped develop the agent. In an article about the lethal weapon, he wrote: 'They are extremely dangerous – most likely lethal – for people who would try to synthesise or manipulate them without the help of highly experienced scientists and engineers in special laboratory installations observing extreme safety measures. 'Without exception, Novichok weapons cannot be used for any reason without specially trained military personnel under medical supervision.'

'The latest update we have from the hospital is that both patients remain in a critical condition. Both are British nationals and are local to the area. Officers are still working to identify their next of kin.

'The priority for the investigation team now, is to establish how these two people have come into contact with this nerve agent.'

ASCO Basu said no-one else had presented with the same symptoms so far.

'I do want to reassure the public, however, that there is no evidence that either the man or woman recently visited any of the sites that were decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei and Yulia Skripal,' he said.

Initially police believed the pair, understood to be recreational drug users, had come into contact with a contaminated batch of Class A drugs.

But on Wednesday a major incident was declared after it emerged the substance could be poison - with Scotland Yard and the Ministry of Defence drafted in to help investigate.

Wiltshire Police said it was 'open-minded' about the cause and said it was not clear whether a crime had been committed.

ASCO Basu said police prescence would be beefed up in Salisbury and Amsebury similar to how it was when the Skripals were attacked.

Officers would be wearing protective clothing and testing various sites - likely the ones already cordoned off - but this was just a precaution.

'This is a precautionary, but necessary measure that allows officers to safely carry out meticulous and systematic searches for evidence to support the investigation,' he said.

'This must be done with great care as you will appreciate, to ensure there is no outstanding risk to both those brave officers and the public.'

ASCO Basu said he understood there would be speculation that the two poisonings were linked but the 'complex' investigation into the Skiprals' attempted murders was still ongoing.

'Detectives continue to sift through and assess all the available evidence and are following every possible lead to identify those responsible, for what remains a reckless and barbaric criminal act,' he said.

'We are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to. The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of enquiry for us.

'It is important, however, that the investigation is led by the evidence available and the facts alone and we don't make any assumptions.'

He said Public Health England said, based on the number of casualties affected, it was not believed that there was a significant health risk to the wider public from either poisoning.

England's chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies told residents not to be alarmed, even if they had visited the areas now cordoned off since the couple were exposed.

'My advice for any individual that may have been in any of the areas now cordoned off from 10pm on Friday evening onwards is highly precautionary,' she said.

A public rubbish bin (pictured) in the corner of Rollestone Street just yards from Ms Sturgess' home where they frequented was cordoned off by police

The John Baker House homeless shelter at at 16 Rollestone Street in Salisbury where Ms Sturgess lives has been cordoned off by police after the poisoning

The building is just 300 yards from Zizzi's restaurant (pictured) where the Skirpals ate on the day they were poisoned with novichok

'As before my advice is to wash your clothes and wipe down any personal items, shoes and bags with cleansing and baby wipes before disposing of them in the usual way.

'This is the same public health advice I gave during the previous incident, but now as a belt and braces approach.

'You do not need to seek advice from a health professional unless you are experiencing symptoms as any individual, who had been significantly exposed at the same time, would by now, have symptoms.'

Family learned about poisoning on the news The family of Ms Sturgess learned she may have been poisoned with a nerve agent by watching the TV news as they kept a bedside vigil for the mother-of-three since Sunday. They believed she was suffering from a contaminated batch of drugs, as that was the initial theory of the police before they declared a major incident and began locking down the town. Her father Stephen, 65, said police left them in the dark about what happened, leaving them to learn the case developments on Sky News. 'We haven't heard from the police. We heard from the hospital on Sunday and we gave them Dawn's GP details but we didn't heard anything from the police,' he told The Times. 'We found out about all this on the TV this morning, about it being a major incident. We know as much as the next person in the street. We actually called the police station for information.' Whiltshire police said: 'Based on the information we had avaliable at the time, we followed our policies regarding the notification of next of kin.'

Critical condition: Dawn Sturgess, pictured above, is fighting for her life in hospital after coming into contact with an 'unknown substance'

Neighbour Amy Ireland, 32, said the estate was packed with firemen, police and paramedics on Saturday. 'There was a huge commotion. Cordons were set up and people were being moved back,' she said. 'People thought it was a gas leak at first.'

Mrs Sturgess's cousin, 31-year-old Ross Hewitt, said she was in an induced coma after suffering a seizure and a heart attack.

'She has never had seizures before. It was out of the blue. Her partner, shortly after the call that she made to the medical services, also suffered a seizure and a heart attack which was a bit weird,' he said.

On Saturday, Amesbury Baptist Church held a family fun day event on the village green of Raleigh Crescent. It is believed the couple could have been among the 200 guests.

The Amesbury Baptist Church was among several other places cordoned off by police. The couple attended a fete nearby run by the church

It wasn't clear whether the couple attended the church as well as the fete it put on, or why the building was sealed off

Police stand guard outside the house on Muggleton Road in Amesbury the couple were found poisoned in

Residents living near Muggleton Road in Amesbury say they were initially told the evacuation was down to a gas leak

Police, ambulance and fire crews descended to the scene on Saturday afternoon (pictured)

Roy Collins, secretary at Amesbury Baptist Church, told MailOnline they were 'shocked' to learn of the news and even more surprised that their place of worship was cordoned off.

Mr Collins said around 200 people attended the community event, including many families and children, which the couple may have attended, but 'nobody else had suffered any ill-effects'.

'It was a beautiful, sunny day and it was a glorious event, there was nothing going on that was nefarious. This is a real surprise and shock to us - we do continue to keep the couple in our prayers.'

A neighbour who lives in the same block of flats as the couple described how he saw each of them being stretchered from their flat into waiting ambulances.

The man in his 30s, who did not want to be named, said they were 'lovely people'.

A Boots where Mr Rowley picks up his prescription was also locked down by police

Police corned off Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury but it was not clear why as they were not near Ms Sturgess' home

Officers surrounded the entire green with police tape, including a children's play park and public toilets

Speaking through the window of his ground floor flat, which is inside the police cordon in Muggleton Road, he said: 'It was about 10.30am on Saturday, when I saw Dawn being taken out on a stretcher.

'Then later that evening, Charlie was also taken out and put into an ambulance. There were lots of emergency vehicles about and we were all told to stay in our homes.

'Charlie and Dawn haven't been living at the flat long at all, and I've only met them a coupe of times but they seem like lovely people. They seem decent.'

Residents living near Muggleton Road said they were initially told the evacuation was down to a gas leak.

The town is just seven miles from Salisbury, where Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia (pictured together) were poisoned with a nerve agent in March

Yulia Skripal (pictured in May) left hospital in April and gave her first interview last month, outlining her desire to return to Russia in the future despite the poisoning

Mayor of Amesbury, Councillor Margaret Strange, on Wednesday night visited the estate to 'reassure residents' and read a statement.

'I'm here because I just want to be some kind of reassurance to the residents,' said said outside the flat where the couple collapsed.

'There are quite a number of residents on this estate and many of them are children and rumours go flying around.

'The council just want to reassure them that at the moment it is considered safe to move around and if we all go along as calmly as we can this will hopefully resolve itself quickly.

'I am here because I represent the town and I want us to keep as calm as we can and go about our daily business as best as we can. People should keep as calm as they can and when we know something we will tell them.'

New Novichok poisoning comes despite clean-up costing 'tens of millions of pounds' The multi-million clean up after Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned wasn't enough to stop two others being exposed to the nerve agent. Nine locations in and around Salisbury were sealed off after the attack four months ago. But Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, are fighting for life after they were exposed to the deadly novichok substance in Amesbury on Saturday. Around 190 personnel from the Army and RAF were drafted in to carry out the specialist cleaning of areas in wake of the March posioning. The multi-million clean up after Russian spy Sergei Skripal (pictured) and his daughter were poisoned wasn't enough to stop two others being exposed to the nerve agent The work has involved testing for any remaining traces, removing items which may have been contaminated, chemical cleaning and then retesting. But footage emerged of Mr Rowley being wheeled into an ambulance by paramedics wearing protective white suits after he was exposed just 300 yards from the restaurant were Skripal was eating when he fell ill. The sites targeted in the clean-up included three in Salisbury city centre – were sealed off from the public with secure fencing and protected by patrolling police and security guards. But it is now feared that this latest exposure to novichok could have been caused by leftovers of the agent from the attack. The sites targeted in the clean-up included three in Salisbury city centre – were sealed off from the public with secure fencing and protected by patrolling police and security guards The Maltings shopping precinct – near where former Russian spy Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed – was the first sealed off site to reopen on May 21. The ambulance stations in Salisbury and Amesbury have also since reopened. The Bourne Hill office block, which houses council and police staff, has been decontaminated but is still closed for remedial work. Italian restaurant Zizzi and the Mill pub, which were visited by the Skripals the day they collapsed – remain sealed off, as does Mr Skripal's £350,000 home. Also locked down are the Ashley Wood recovery compound where his car was taken, and the home of police officer Nick Bailey who was one of the first on the scene. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs expects the clean-up to cost 'tens of millions'.

The investigation comes four months after the chemical weapon attack on the Skripals sparked an international outcry.

The British Government accused the Kremlin of co-ordinating the attempted hit years after Mr Skripal, 67, arrived in the UK in a spy swap.

Investigators believe the Novichok nerve agent was smeared on their front door and the Skripals unwittingly contaminated swathes of Salisbury.

The father and daughter spent weeks in hospital before being released. They are now living in secret locations under new identities and police guard.

Sergei, 66, and Yulia, 33, were poisoned with chemical agent Novichok and found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury on March 4. Pictured, the scene after the poisoning in Salisbury