Alert lifeguard rescues a drowning child in a busy pool as other swimmers obliviously walked past

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 01:27 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 01:52 EDT, 5 July 2018

One young kid will definitely wear floats the next time he decides to go for a swim.

A video shows the moment a boy almost drowns in a pool with no help from anyone nearby, only for a lifeguard to leap in and save him in the nick of time.

The boy swimming can be seen circled in the clip, struggling to stay above water.

Flailing in the water, the boy continues going underwater as folks around him enjoy their time at the pool.

Luckily, a lifeguard standing on the other side, sees the boy and leaps into the water.

She quickly swims over to the young kid and scoops him up into her arms.

The clip ends with the boy safe but it isn't known if he suffered any injuries or if he was with others.

The location of the video is unknown but it is said to be in the United States.