CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

By Anneta Konstantinides For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:03 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 01:43 EDT, 5 July 2018

CBS has vowed there will be 'future consequences' for inappropriate behavior in the Big Brother house after two of its stars used racially offensive language.

Big Brother came under fire this week after Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler used the term 'ghetto' to describe how their skin was darkening in the sun.

The two women, who are white, were captured on the live feed discussing their tans when Swindler compared her skin to African-American castmate Bayleigh Dayton.

'My stomach is as dark as Bay,' she said. 'I can't be in the sun for two days straight... I will change ethnicities. I already have.'

CBS has vowed there will be 'future consequences' for inappropriate behavior after Angela Rummans (left) and Racher Swindler (right) used racially offensive language on the live feed

Swindler (left) and Rummans (right) used the term 'ghetto' to describe how their skin was darkening in the sun

Rummans responded: 'I'm looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.'

The latter then went on describe castmate Chris 'Swaggy' C Williams as having hair that looks like a 'rodent'.

Rummans and Swindler's comments caused an uproar on Twitter as fans asked that the show call the women out on their behavior.

And it seems CBS has done just that, although it did not use either women's name in Wednesday's statement.

'Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 - and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives,' the statement read.

The two women, who are white, were captured on the live feed discussing their tans when Swindler compared her skin to African-American castmate Bayleigh Dayton (pictured)

'At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.

Rummans also described castmate Chris 'Swaggy' C Williams (pictured) as having hair that looks like a 'rodent'

'The producers have addressed two such incidents that were recently seen on the 24/7 online feed.

'In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.'

CBS also promised that similar inappropriate behavior would not air on any future Big Brother broadcasts.

The statement also appears to condemn JC Mounduix, who came under fire after he appeared to sexually harass his castmates on the show's live feed.

Mounduix was seen trying to use an ice cream scooper on his housemates' genitals, and was also seen touching a female castmate's groin.

The statement is a rare step for CBS, which often defends showing the ugly side of its houseguests as being part of the show.

CBS has promised that similar inappropriate behavior would not air on any future Big Brother broadcasts (pictured is the cast of the show's current season)

Big Brother particularly came under fire in 2013 when several houseguests made countless racist, homophobic, antisemtic, and misogynistic remarks.

The statement also appears to condemn JC Mounduix, who came under fire after he appeared to sexually harass his castmates on the show's live feed

The controversy became so intense that more than 27,000 people signed a petition demanding the removal of one of the cast members.

CBS then began airing a disclaimer before each episode that stated: 'The houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that CBS does not condone.

'Views or opinions expressed by a houseguest are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of CBS.'

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves also commented on the controversy, saying he personally found some of the castmates' behavior 'absolutely appalling'.

'What you see there unfortunately is a reaction of how certain people feel in America,' he said.

'It's what our show is, I think we handled it properly.'