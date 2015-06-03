Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

They say a good deed goes a long way, but in this case it went just the right distance so that a man could reach his bus in the sweltering Arizona heat.

A heartwarming video shows the moment a biker decided to stop for a running man who was trying to catch the bus in Chandler, Arizona, on June 26.

The clip opens with the cameraman riding his red motorcycle up alongside an older man who is sprinting for his bus.

'Are you trying to make the bus,' the motorcyclist asks the man who tells him that he is.

The good Samaritan instructs the man to hop on his bike but it is clear that he's trying to catch his breath from running.

Sensing that the bus is close, the rider waits patiently for the man to get on securely before speeding down the road.

The duo soon make it to the next bus stop and the older man jumps off, thanking the man for letting him take a ride.

The clip ends with the cyclist ready to take off and go about his day.

'Definitely the 1st time I ever let a guy on my bike but was worth the cause, its over 110 degrees in Arizona he doesn't need to be running or sitting waiting for the next bus,' the cameraman said.

'He did lose his hat not on purpose lol I'll find him again and buy him a new one.'