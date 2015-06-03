World News

Enormous cobra swallows nine eggs after raiding a chicken coop but is forced to

Sssspit them out! Snake charmer saves a cobra by making it regurgitate nine eggs after it gorged on so many it couldn't swallow them all

  • Lumps can be seen inside the cobra's scaly body as snake writhes in discomfort
  • The serpent slithered into chicken coop and killed hen in Chandrapur, India
  • It swallowed the chicken eggs whole before being caught by a snake charmer 

By Connor Boyd For Mailonline

Published: 07:13 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:20 EDT, 5 July 2018

This is the disgusting moment an enormous cobra is forced to regurgitate chicken eggs after raiding a henhouse and gorging on so many it couldn't swallow them all.

The reptile can be seen throwing up nine eggs one by one after being saved by a snake charmer. 

As it lies on the ground, lumps can be seen inside its scaly body as it writhes in discomfort. 

A cobra was forced to spit out nine large eggs after raiding a hen house in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, India
A cobra was forced to spit out nine large eggs after raiding a hen house in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, India

A cobra was forced to spit out nine large eggs after raiding a hen house in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, India

The snake heaves as it tries to cough up the eggs
The snake heaves as it tries to cough up the eggs
It spits out its first egg before the rest follow
It spits out its first egg before the rest follow

As it lies on the ground, lumps can be seen inside its scaly body as it writhes in discomfort 

Slowly but surely the lumps begin to move up its body and shoot out of its mouth.

The serpent was believed to have slithered into a chicken coop and killed the hen before swallowing the shells in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, India.

One of the residents in the area spotted the swollen cobra and called a snake charmer. 

The snake charmer arrived on the spot and grabbed it by the tail, forcing it to spit out the eggs. 

Slowly but surely the lumps move up its body and shoot out of its mouth as it opens it wide
Slowly but surely the lumps move up its body and shoot out of its mouth as it opens it wide
The serpent was believed to have slithered into a chicken coop and killed the hen
The serpent was believed to have slithered into a chicken coop and killed the hen

Slowly but surely the lumps move up its body and shoot out of its mouth as it opens it wide

The snake charmer grabbed the reptile by the tail and shook it until it spat out the eggs
The snake charmer grabbed the reptile by the tail and shook it until it spat out the eggs

The snake charmer grabbed the reptile by the tail and shook it until it spat out the eggs

Children can be heard counting the snakes one by one as the snake vomits up its food
Children can be heard counting the snakes one by one as the snake vomits up its food

Children can be heard counting the snakes one by one as the snake vomits up its food

In the video, the snake can be seen throwing up the gobbled eggs one by one as the children around it stand and count. 

The children can be heard counting as the snake vomits out its food. 

Most snakes normally swallow prey whole - birds, bird's eggs, fish, frogs and lizards - before lying in the sun to slowly digest their meal.

One meal can in fact last a snake a very long time and they can survive for months without a meal while they live off fat stored in their extensive tissues.

