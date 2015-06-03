Cockroach executed in ELECTRIC CHAIR: Artist slammed for animal cruelty after video in Philippines

By Connor Boyd For Mailonline

Published: 08:07 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:20 EDT, 5 July 2018

An artist has stirred up a frenzy on social media after executing a cockroach in a mini electric chair.

Sculptor Gabriel Tuazon snared the pest when it flew in through a window at his home in Pasig, Philippines, yesterday morning.

He spent two hours rigging up a mini wooden chair connected to battery wires and a light bulb before strapping the roach down with a metal lid on its head.

A cockroach was executed in a mini electric chair by an artist from the Philippines

Sculptor Gabriel Tuazon (left) rigged up a mini wooden chair connected to battery wires and a light bulb (right)

Gabriel then filmed himself flicking the switch to send a current through the insect's body which began twitching as the electricity killed it.

But the artist was branded a torturer by commentators online who condemned the stunt as animal cruelty.

Kristina Abatayo said: 'Son of a b****, ew poor thing.'

Manuel Malingo wrote: 'How can anybody think that this is acceptable. Every living creature has feelings. This is animal cruelty and it should not be allowed.'

He then strapped the roach down with a metal lid on its head before flicking the light switch

The artist was branded a torturer by commentators online who condemned the stunt as animal cruelty

After the incident, an unrepentant Tuazon placed the cockroach in a 'coffin' - an old matchbox

He said: 'I was supposed to hit it with an object, but felt gross at the idea because I might dirty my working table'

Josef Dasco commentated: 'We're so cruel to other animals. Good thing we turned out to be humans. But what if we became the cockroaches?'

Despite the backlash, Gabriel was unrepentant about the electrocution.

He said: 'I opened my window because it was hot and the cockroach came in. He wasn't supposed to come inside.

'It all started when a cockroach entered my room. I was supposed to hit it with an object, but felt gross at the idea because I might dirty my working table.

'I trapped it alive using a plastic. And so the ideas came pouring in.'