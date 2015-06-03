Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

By Debbie White For Mailonline

A starving and cold Arctic fox found clinging to a teetering iceberg has been saved in a daring rescue by an eagle-eyed couple fishing for crabs.

Mallory Harrigan and her boyfriend Cliff Russell were recently four miles off mainland Labrador in William's Harbour, Canada, when they spotted what they thought was a baby seal.

However, upon closer inspection, they realized it was a starving and helpless Arctic fox stuck on the iceberg.

The kindhearted crew, which included Russell's son Alan, decided to attempt a daring rescue, using their vessel, the Northern Swan, to batter the iceberg.

They had to ram the ice to break it up, and then scoop the animal up from the cold water.

Harrigan told Bored Panda: ‘It probably got stuck out there looking for a meal. Cliff says he thinks he got there to check out a bit of meat on the ice and it broke apart, sending him to sea.

'He fought and fought to get away until he literally couldn’t move anymore.'

Harrigan, who lives in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, explained that her boyfriend, who owns the Northern Swan, led the daring rescue to bring the stranded animal aboard.

'Alan Russell is his son, who was with us that day, and he caught him in the dip-net once we were able to get him in the water.

The rescued fox, wet and cold from its ordeal, was placed into wood shavings to help it dry and get warm again on the boat

The crew dropped off the fox in a dog house on a nearby island, where there was food and shelter

'I was able to feed and water him once he woke up.'

After refusing to eat the bread and crackers the rescuers initially offered, the Arctic fox finally succumbed to another treat – a tin of Vienna sausages.

She added: 'We all then released him onto an island in our harbour.'

The crew dropped off the fox in a dog house on an island where Harrigan told vocm.com there were ponds and 'lots of little critters and stuff' to sustain it.