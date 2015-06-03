Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

By George Martin For Mailonline

Donald Trump Jr has posted a bizarre tribute to his father on Twitter featuring the President's face superimposed on a picture of George Washington holding a minigun.

Trump Jr posted the image to his 1.2million followers on Instagram as the US celebrated Fourth of July on Wednesday.

'This is amazing. #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #trump #maga,' he wrote alongside the post.

In the image, Trump can be seen grasping a minigun in his right hand as an eagle flaps its wings above his head.

The image features a picture of Donald Trump's face superimposed on top of a poster of George Washington holding a minigun

Donald Jr (second from right) posted the bizarre image to his 1.2million-strong Instagram following on Thursday

The image was first produced for the Call of Duty Endowment, a fund set up by the popular video game franchise to help veterans get jobs after leaving the military.

The Endowment fund created the striking picture as a wallpaper image and were offering it as a prize for those who donated over $1 to the charity.

But it seems to have been adapted online with the addition of a minigun photoshopped into the President's right hand.

The original picture shows George Washington, US President from 1789 to 1797 holding an eagle while standing on a smouldering pile of lava as a US flag flutters behind him.

So far the post has been liked over 50,000 with the businessman's followers exploding in a wave of patriotic fervor.

'This is great! You know haters are gonna hate, lol,' One user commented.

While another said: 'Independence Day is the best with a true American at the helm!! MAGA!'

One person added: 'Now that's a portrait.'

And another commented: 'I want to hang this up in my home.'

But the meme is not the only controversial image Donald Jr has posted this week.

The original image produced for the Call of Duty Endowment did not have the minigun and showed US President George Washington clutching an eagle

Donald Trump Jr took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a meme of Kermit the Frog ahead of the July 4th holiday that took aim at those who have been critical of his father

In the days running up to the Fourth, the President's eldest son took to Twitter to post a meme of Kermit the Frog ahead of the July 4th holiday that took aim at those who have been critical of Trump.

The meme features the Muppet character drinking tea with the message: 'Gonna be a lot of people celebrating the 4th who said they were moving to Canada a while ago'.

The President's son has endured a torrid year so far after being criticised for 'liking' tweets from Roseanne Barr's controversial racist Twitter rant about George Soros back in May.

Don Jr and ex-wife Vanessa, 40, also announced their decision to split after 12 years of marriage on March 15.

The businessman and ex reality TV star has been pictured in public with new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle several times since.