Trump seeking Supreme Court justice straight out of 'central casting'

By Emily Goodin, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:38 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:18 EDT, 5 July 2018

In his Supreme Court nominee, President Donald Trump is seeking an all-American figure he feels personally comfortable with and fits the 'central casting' image of a justice, including having that perfect spouse standing at their side.

'Beyond the qualifications, what really matters is, does this nominee fit a central casting image for a Supreme Court nominee, as well as his or her spouse,' the Republican close to the White House told Politico. 'That's a big deal. Do they fit the role?'

And a White House official involved in the vetting process told Axios the president's choice will come down to 'who he feels most comfortable with in a personal setting.'

This photo of Brett Kavanaugh and his wife is said to be the type of image that appeals to Trump

Amy Coney Barrett would appeal to the president's base but their interview reportedly didn't go well

Trump is known for favoring the personal touch and likes to go with his gut. White House aides have often said the president prefers to go with his intuition, which is why, for example, he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un personally in Singapore.

And his intuition could be the deciding factor in his replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The president is said to be down to three favorites - federal appeals judges Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge - the Associated Press reported.

He has met with all three contenders.

Trump said he will announce his choice on Monday but White House aides are said to be prepared for the decision to come at any time.

'When the president has made up his mind, he wants to go,' an aide told Axios.

Staff are said to be telling the president he will get more coverage if he waits for Congress to return to Washington D.C. and after this holiday week, but they also know how unpredictable Trump can be.

But, for the contenders, the deciding factor may be more than their resume or judicial writings.

One of the appealing factors to Trump about his last Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, was his wife Marie Louise Gorsuch.

The president picked up on the easy chemistry between the couple, Politico reported, and requested she stand next to her husband when Trump formally nominated Gorsuch.

Trump reportedly considered the two a picture-perfect couple.

Some of the potential nominees have picked up on the president's preferences and are essentially running two courting campaigns: one aimed at the president who will pick them and another aimed at the senators who will confirm them.

'There's a primary and there's a general election, and what helps you in one often hurts you in another,' David Lat, the founding editor of the legal news site Above The Law, told Politico. 'Right now, the surrogates for all of these candidates know their audience is the base and the White House.'

An example is the photograph of Kavanaugh that is circulating.

In it, Kavanaugh is being sworn to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit by Justice Anthony Kennedy, while his wife, Ashley, dressed in a pale pink suit and pearls, holds the Bible.

President Trump is said to have 'loved' Raymond Kethledge in his interview

President Trump has said he will announce his Supreme Court pick Monday but aides are prepared for it to come at any time

'It looks all-American,' a source told Politico of the picture, which is said to be something that appeals to the president.

Trump is said to want to appoint a woman but Coney Barrett could face the most divisive confirmation hearing of all the contenders if Democrats grill the judge, a devout conservative Catholic, about her stance on abortion.

But Coney Barrett's devotion is also part of her appeal - the president likes that she is loved by his base.

However, she doesn't have the Ivy League pedigree Trump is said to want as part of his central casting requirement and a source told Politico she performed poorly in her interview with Trump.

Kethledge is seen by some as a dark-horse contender.

His background appears to appeal to both Trump and the Senate.

Although he lacks the Ivy League pedigree - he went to University of Michigan Law School - he's a hunter, a fisherman and an outdoorsman, traits not to be discounted as it would make it hard for Democrats in the Senate like Sen. Jon Tester or Heidi Heitkamp to oppose him.

And he is has one other thing going for him, Trump is said to love him.

A source familiar with the interviews the president conducted last week told Politico Trump 'loved' Kethledge and hit it off with him.

All three contenders are married and have children.

The White House maintains the nominee will be smart and qualified for the job.

'The President's nominee to replace Justice Kennedy will have tremendous intellect, judicial temperament, and impeccable qualifications,' White House spokesman Raj Shah told Politico. 'He or she above all will have a duty to uphold the law and the Constitution.'

The politics of the pick are said to matter less the president.

'It's not going to be an analysis of Pennsylvania politics,' a source told Axios of Trump's thinking.

The president also takes comfort in the list of 25 names he is working off of, put together with the help of the conservative Federalist Society.

As long as he sticks to the list, insiders tell Politico, he knows he can worry about the optics since who ever he choices has been vetted on ideology.

And the president is said to prize the personal above all else.

When he nominated Navy Admiral Ronny Jackson – the White House physician – to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs it was done, in part, because Trump liked him personally.

Trump praised Jackson to donors during a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in February.

'He's like central casting – like a Hollywood star,' Trump said, according to an audio recording of his remarks obtained by CNN.

That nomination didn't work out - Jackson withdrew after a controversy over prescriptions he wrote - but it demonstrated the qualities the president prefers in his nominees.

When Trump considered Mitt Romney for his secretary of state, officials said the president believed Romney 'looks the part of a top diplomat right out of 'central casting.'