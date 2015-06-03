Indiana school shooting survivors helm Independence Day parade

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Wearing a neck brace and a smile on her face, a 13-year-old girl who was shot multiple times at an Indiana high school in May waved to crowds lining streets in her homewn while serving as a grand marshal for its July Fourth parade.

Ella Whistler sustained seven gunshot wounds in the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School, which was stopped by her science teacher.

The injured teen had her right arm in a sling as she greeted onlookers from a red Jeep Wrangler during Wednesday’s parade in Noblesville.

Much to smile about: School shooting survivor Ella Whistler serves as a grand marshal and waves to spectators as she rides in the Fourth of July Parade in Noblesville, Indiana

Resilient: The 13-year-old student wore a neck brace and a sling on her right arm after being shot seven times six weeks ago

Hero: Science teacher Jason Seaman serves as a grand marshal in the Fourth of July Parade in Noblesville, more than a month after stopping the school shooting

Jason Seaman, Ella's heroic seventh-grade science teacher, also served as a grand marshal in the parade. Dressed in a stars-and-stripes tank top and shorts, he waved at the crowds from his perch in a blue Chevy Camaro following close behind.

Both drew loud cheers and applause.

A 13-year-old student is accused of opening fire in Seaman’s classroom. The 29-year-old former football player took three bullets to his abdomen, hip and forearm as he tackled the armed teen to bring the attack to an end.

Parade spectator Sabrina Carlton, of Kokomo, praised Seaman’s actions as she watched the parade with friends.

'We will never forget what he did. He did something that took incredible strength, something superhuman,' she said.

Police said a 13-year-old student opened fire inside Seaman's classroom at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25 (file photo from that day)

Seaman, a former football player (left) took three bullets to his abdomen, hip and forearm as he tackled the shooter. Ella (right) had spent weeks at the hospital being treated for seven wounds

Honor: Seaman throws out a ceremonial pitch before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on June 29

The accused shooter has been charged in juvenile court with 11 criminal counts, including attempted murder. He faces a September fact-finding hearing, which is similar to a trial.

Seaman received a new car from an Indianapolis-area dealer for his heroism and threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Friday's St. Louis Cardinals game.

Ella had spent weeks at the hospital being treated for her injuries. Her family has said she faces a lengthy recovery after being shot in her face, neck and upper chest. She suffered collapsed lungs, significant nerve damage and several broken bones.