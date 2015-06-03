Ex-Fox News boss Bill Shine formally joins Trump's White House

By Emily Goodin, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:53 EDT, 27 June 2018 | Updated: 14:07 EDT, 5 July 2018

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine officially joined the White House Thursday.

Donald Trump announced Shine, the former co-president of the president's preferred television channel, as his deputy chief of staff for communications, more than a week after his appointment was revealed.

The White House says Shine 'brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role.'

His hiring comes as Trump is increasingly putting his stamp on the West Wing, as aides with more traditional experience leave the administration. Friday marks the last day for Joe Hagin, the veteran deputy chief of staff for operations.

Shine's arrival comes amid Trump's frustration with his news coverage heading into a contentious midterm election and the 2020 campaign.

The White House communications director job has been vacant since Hope Hicks resigned in March and Shine's appointment effectively fills it.

Shine was forced out as co-president at the cable news network last May for his handling of sexual harassment scandals there.

Shine also knows Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, who is said to have advocated for him inside the White House.

Conway, who is focused on the opioids crisis and who frequently travels, declined the job, sources told The New York Times.

Shine also is good friends with Sean Hannity, the Fox News prime-time host who is close with Trump. Hannity had been pushing Shine for the communications role, CNN reported.

Shine has been at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in recent months spending time with Trump and Hannity, Politico reported.

Shine joined Fox News at the network's inception in 1996 as producer of 'Hannity & Colmes.'

He worked his way up to becoming Ailes' right-hand man. After Ailes left the network due to a sexual harassment scandal, Shine was named co-president.

But he was forced out in 2017 after questions about how much he knew about the sexual harassment allegations against Ailes. He has never been accused of harassment himself and has denied all wrong doing.

In the Trump White House, the job of communications director has had a series of people in it unsuccessfully.

Jason Miller was supposed to fill it but stepped down even before Trump was inaugurated over a love child scandal; Mike Dubke left after three months; Sean Spicer held the title along with that of press secretary before his departure; Anthony Scaramucci infamously came and went in 10 days; and Hope Hicks quit after DailyMail.com revealed that her then boyfriend Rob Porter was accused of beating both his ex-wives.