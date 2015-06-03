Stunning photo collection shows Pittsburgh life for African Americans shot by Teenie Harris

By Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:57 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:06 EDT, 5 July 2018

Using his camera lens to work around the clock, legendary photographer Charles 'Teenie' Harris did just that to highlight and showcase his Pittsburgh community in a positive light for more than four decades.

By day, he was out on his beat snapping photos for the Pittsburgh Courier - one of the nation's oldest and most important Black newspapers – where he worked from 1936 to 1975. And by night, he freelanced as a photographer at nightclubs where he captured beautiful images of music icons like Sammy Davis Jr. or Lena Horne. He also photographed sporting events, weddings, celebrations, fun moments with his family and friends and took portrait images at his studio.

It didn't seem that he ever stopped capturing life's moments – in fact, Harris took over 80,000 photos during his lengthy career.

Now, a new exhibit at the Carnegie Museum of Art (CMOA) titled 'Teenie Harris Photographs: Around the Clock' is displaying 32 images that portray how he 'managed to document the experiences of a community.'

CMOA archive specialist Charlene Foggie-Barnett, who also knew the famed photography her entire life and counted him as a family friend, explained to DailyMail.com that she diligently selected the images for this exhibit from the thousands that are part of his archive at the museum to show what a typical day for Harris was like as a photographer.

Harris, who died aged 90 in 1998, used his lens to successfully chronicle the experiences of the Black community that thrived during segregation in the area known as The Hill District. As a working-class photographer for the newspaper, he covered the struggles of the civil rights movement, meeting leaders like Rosa Parks, celebrations, active crime scenes and politicians - including photos of sitting U.S. presidents who visited the area.

At the end of each day, Harris returned to his basement studio to develop the photos he captured.

'Teenie is proof of the way we lived as a society. Most of his shots are not the extreme of the very poor or very well off, though he does include those. But the majority are the middle class that survived the war and the Great Depression and Jim Crow laws, Civil Rights movement and whatnot,' Foggie-Barnett explained.

'And he's showing you how we actually lived and the dignity people had by showing it in his photos. The Pittsburgh Courier newspaper - like most Black newspapers - highlight the accomplishments of what is going on in the Black community that's not going to be in the white press.

'He caught the graduations, ribbon cutting, all the jazz musicians; he was in the clubs all the time. He did this 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That's why we called the exhibit 'Around the Clock' to show that he did not stop.'

One of the images apart of the exhibit that Harris captured is an active murder scene where the suspect can be seen stooping over the outline of William Lee Jr.'s body as then-Assistant Chief of Police Joseph P. Devlin is seated inside the basement of a home in 1955.

Another captivating image that's included in the exhibit shows school boys doing headstands on mats in a school yard in 1955.

Harris also captured photos of Foggie-Barnett's family, and one of those images - which shows the archivist as a baby - is included in the exhibit.

'The exhibit also has images of quirky things Teenie found in the community,' Foggie-Barnett said.

'But it also has images with entertainers like Sammy Davis Jr., too. Teenie shot so many things that he just saved it all. We had to so much research and are still doing research on the thousands of photos in the entire collection.

'We did not receive the archives with any identification; nothing was truly identified because his process was to just simply write on the negative boxes putting the year and event.'

She also noted that, during his career, Harris did not earn a lot of money and was well-known. One of Foggie-Barnett's goals now is to get the late photographer the 'same reverence as someone like Gordon Parks or other African American photographers.

'He's not widely known because Teenie wasn't putting himself out there in that manner. He was just doing his work, and was an average joe – a very very humble guy, very sweet man.'

'Teenie Harris Photographs: Around the Clock' will be on view through September 3, 2018, at Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh.

