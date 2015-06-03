Man from THAT viral airplane matchmaker story shares his thoughts on his mile high romance

By Danielle Zoellner and Anneta Konstantinides For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:11 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:06 EDT, 5 July 2018

The man, who Twitter has nicknamed #hunkyplaneguy and plane bae, shared his thoughts on his mile-high romance and said there are already plans in the works to meet up with the woman again.

Former soccer player Euan Holden, 30, sat next to a woman on a flight from New York to Dallas who moved to that seat after another couple asked to sit together. And that's when the viral Twitter thread (and magic) happened.

In an interview with the Today Show, Euan revealed what he really thought about the woman who sat next to him on the plane. 'She’s a very, very, very lovely girl. Very attractive, beautiful,' he said.

Plane bae: Euan Holden, 30, unintentionally became involved in a viral Twitter thread after he began flirting with a woman, Helen, while sat next to her on a flight to Dallas from New York

Smitten: Euan's conversation and potential budding romance with the woman was documented on Twitter by a couple seated behind them

Matchmakers: Texan actress Rosey Blair and her boyfriend asked Helen to switch seats so they could sit together, before joking that the pair might fall in love

'The moment we buckled our seat belts until we touched down on the ground, the conversation took off,' Euan continued during the interview.

Helen, the woman who switched seats and ended up next to plane bae, has decided not to speak out about the experience, but Euan said they do have plans to meet up since they are both based in Dallas, Texas.

Their romance first began on Monday when Texas actress Rosey Blair was flying back home with her boyfriend.

She asked Helen to switch seats so that the couple could sit together.

After they swapped spots, Rosey turned to her boyfriend Houston Hardaway and said: 'I hope she meets the love of her life'.

Mere moments later a man, later identified to be Euan, sat down next to the woman.

Rosey began a thread on Instagram and Twitter to update her followers on the pair after she saw that they had instant chemistry.

She gave play-by-play updates in real time, revealing that Euan and Helen were flirting before the plane even took off.

Romantic: Rosey, who decided to capture the love story throughout the flight, didn't realize an attractive man would take up the seat next to Helen after they switched

Ready for more: Euan noted that Helen is incredibly private, but did reveal that the pair already has plans to meet again in the near future

Hunky: Euan, who called the thread 'hilarious', described Helen as a 'very, very, very lovely girl' and also said she was 'beautiful'

'Both look like sexy fitness buffs and they are chatting and smiling at each other and we haven't even left the runway!' Rosey wrote. 'I hope they get to fall in love.'

She later revealed that the pair were talking 'non-stop' after finding out they were both personal trainers and vegetarians.

'No wedding rings in sight!' Rosey excitedly shared.

She then shared a picture of the pair's elbows touching and revealed the woman had already told Euan that she would send him a Ted Talk when they landed.

'This baby keeps waving at them saying "Hi" and they are waving back at the baby. The baby senses love,' Rosey wrote in one update, accompanied with a picture of the smiling baby popping out of her seat.

'I can't make this s**t up,' she added. 'There is not TV on this flight but there is WiFi and romance!'

'Don't worry I am following this story to baggage claim! I will have answers for you!'

Rosey then revealed that the girl had gone to the bathroom with her ponytail up and came back with her hair down and asked Euan for some 'fitness tips'.

The seatmates then shared a menu between each other before deciding to get a cheese board together.

Intrigued: Rosey began a thread to update her followers on the pair after she saw the pair had instant chemistry and couldn't stop talking to each other

Getting along: She gave play-by-play updates in real time on Instagram, revealing that Euan and Helen were flirting before the plane even took off

Intimate: At one point Rosey excitedly shared a photo of their elbows touching and revealed that neither of them had wedding rings

Updates: Rosey started a poll on whether Euan would buy her a drink, later revealing they shared a cheese board. She also kept buying WiFi to keep her followers updated on the story

'It's so on,' Rosey wrote in one photo, drawing a heart around their touching elbows.

'FYI everyone I lost my free hour of WiFi so I paid for WiFi just to keep you posted lmao,' she added.

Rosey then revealed that the plane had no air conditioning and attendants had to keep handing out water to keep everyone cool.

'Why would you sit closer to your seat partner unless you wanna SMOOCH?' she wrote.

After buying yet another half-hour of WiFi, Rosey revealed that the pair had left for the bathroom at the 'SAME TIME'.

'Also, I don’t believe the duo hooked up in the bathroom but they left to use it (respectively) at the same time,' she clarified in a later tweet.

When the pair returned from the bathroom, they began to clean up the trash at their seats and helped each other 'clean their space', Rosey shared.

'She just put her head on his shoulder for like a second!' she added.

Things then took an intense turn as the couple switched from talking about fitness to big life decisions.

'They just started talking about what they want out of life,' Rosey revealed. 'Marriage, kids, etc. He says he's been too dedicated to his fitness to pursue relationships.'

'That's all I got now they are talking so QUIET!'

Riveting: Rosey posted photos of her and her boyfriend watching, and revealed the couple went to the bathroom at the same time - but she said she did not believe they were hooking up

Fans: Rosey also posted frequent photos of friends who were excitedly following along with the story, often accompanied with a glass of wine

Common interests? Things then took an intense turn as the couple switched from talking about fitness to big life decisions at the end of the flight

Love story: Rosey was able to nab a picture of the couple walking closely together after getting off the plane in Dallas

Rosey then watched as the pair followed each other on Instagram before sharing yet another picture of them walking closely together in the airport.

Once Rosey and her boyfriend got home, they did some additional sleuthing and found both of their Instagrams.

'They're following each other and we've got updates,' Rosey excitedly revealed.

'She's a world traveler, both of them are very single. They both appear to be based right here in Dallas. They're going to fall in love and get married and have babies!'

Rosey later posted a message that Euan had sent her on Instagram after a friend showed him the Twitter thread.

'I knew you were taking a picture at the end of the flight, I even said to her,' wrote Euan, who called the thread 'hilarious'.

'Oh man! You caught us! We thought we were so slick!' Rosey replied.

'Haha only when the flight landed did I suspect something. Glad we could keep you entertained,' he said, adding a laughing crying emoji.

While Euan agreed to let the couple share his name, they said the girl on the plane has not given them her permission yet.

'Thank you for following the saga of #hunkyplaneguy and #prettyplanegirl we love them,' Rosey said on Tuesday night.

'We love you. We love love. Goodnight everybody!'