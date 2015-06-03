Meghan joins Prince Harry at a Commonwealth youth reception in London (and her bun is back)

By Martha Cliff for MailOnline

She has been clocked for her wardrobe of pale pink ensembles since marrying Prince Harry, but Meghan ditched the muted tones in favour of a bright yellow dress for a reception in London on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a canary yellow dress by designer Brandon Maxwell who has worked as Lady Gaga's stylist since 2012.

The couple arrived at the reception at Marlborough House in London hand in hand, despite royal fans speculation that they may have stopped doing so following their marriage.

And while the Duchess has opted for sleek blow dries for her engagements of late, tonight she opted for her previously favoured hairstyle of a bun - though she had opted for a sleeker style over her iconic 'messy' updo.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked his dapper best in a navy blue suit complete with an olive green tie as he accompanied his wife into the reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from across the Commonwealth at the reception hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, marking the culmination of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Youth Leadership Workshop.

The newly married couple put on a very tactile display on Thursday evening as Meghan reached to touch Harry's arm

The couple could be seen applauding a group of musicians who played on the lawn of the house as they arrived

The couple received a warm welcome from Patricia Scotland who greeted them at their cars. As they made their way towards the house they were treated to a musical performance by a steel pan band.

The delighted duke and duchess paused to give the band a round of applause following their performance.

They continued to put on a tactile display as they assembled on the steps of the house as Meghan put a tentative hand on her husband's arm.

Tonight's event marks an opportunity for The Duke, who was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador earlier this year, to learn more about how the Commonwealth Youth Forum is supporting inspiring young people to shape the future.

The Duke and Duchess will tonight meet youth representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga ahead of their tour this Autumn.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) provides an opportunity for the young people of the Commonwealth to build cross-cultural connections and networks, debate the challenges facing its young people, agree youth-led initiatives to influence decision makers and ensure young people have a voice in its future.

The Youth Leadership Workshop brings together the newly elected Commonwealth Youth Council Executive and leaders of the Commonwealth Youth Networks, with the aim of empowering these young leaders to think about the future, and their role in shaping it.

She ditched her sleek new hairdo we have seen of late in favour of a bun, a hairstyle she has previously favoured

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from across the Commonwealth at the reception hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC

The couple appeared in good spirits as they addressed guests ahead of tonight's reception

Prince Harry was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in February, and he and Meghan attended a Commonwealth Youth Forum event in April

The final day of the workshop will bring together 120 young people, scholars, youth leaders, and youth representatives of High Commissions to take part in the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge event.

Working in groups, these talented young people are encouraged to generate ideas about the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040.

As part of a Commonwealth where 60 per cent of the population is under 30, these emerging leaders will be asked how they can work together and use the networks they are building now to make their ideas a reality.

The reception will begin with an overview of the day, before The Duke of Sussex and the Secretary-General address the reception.

Their Royal Highnesses will then meet the young people who have taken part in the workshops to hear from them directly about their ideas for the future, and the support they need to ensure that their voices are heard.