Meghan joins Prince Harry at a Commonwealth youth reception in London (and her bun is back)

The bun is back! Meghan dazzles in a bright yellow dress by Lady Gaga's stylist as she joins Prince Harry at a Commonwealth youth reception in London (and they're back holding hands again)

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from the Commonwealth at Marlborough House
  • Meghan popped in a bright yellow dress by designer Brandon Maxwell who works as Lady Gaga's stylist
  • The event marks an opportunity for The Duke to learn more about how the Commonwealth Youth Forum

By Martha Cliff for MailOnline

Published: 12:51 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:05 EDT, 5 July 2018

She has been clocked for her wardrobe of pale pink ensembles since marrying Prince Harry, but Meghan ditched the muted tones in favour of a bright yellow dress for a reception in London on Thursday.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a canary yellow dress by designer Brandon Maxwell who has worked as Lady Gaga's stylist since 2012. 

The couple arrived at the reception at Marlborough House in London hand in hand, despite royal fans speculation that they may have stopped doing so following their marriage.

And while the Duchess has opted for sleek blow dries for her engagements of late, tonight she opted for her previously favoured hairstyle of a bun - though she had opted for a sleeker style over her iconic 'messy' updo.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked his dapper best in a navy blue suit complete with an olive green tie as he accompanied his wife into the reception. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from across the Commonwealth at the reception hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, marking the culmination of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Youth Leadership Workshop.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed in a canary yellow dress by designer Brandon Maxwell who has worked as Lady Gaga's stylist since 2012

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the reception at Marlborough House hand in hand, despite recent speculation that they may be avoiding public displays of affection following their wedding 
The newly married couple put on a very tactile display on Thursday evening as Meghan reached to touch Harry's arm
The couple could be seen applauding a group of musicians who played on the lawn of the house as they arrived 
The couple received a warm welcome from Patricia Scotland who greeted them at their cars. As they made their way towards the house they were treated to a musical performance by a steel pan band.

The delighted duke and duchess paused to give the band a round of applause following their performance. 

They continued to put on a tactile display as they assembled on the steps of the house as Meghan put a tentative hand on her husband's arm. 

Tonight's event marks an opportunity for The Duke, who was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador earlier this year, to learn more about how the Commonwealth Youth Forum is supporting inspiring young people to shape the future. 

The Duke and Duchess will tonight meet youth representatives from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga ahead of their tour this Autumn.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) provides an opportunity for the young people of the Commonwealth to build cross-cultural connections and networks, debate the challenges facing its young people, agree youth-led initiatives to influence decision makers and ensure young people have a voice in its future. 

The Youth Leadership Workshop brings together the newly elected Commonwealth Youth Council Executive and leaders of the Commonwealth Youth Networks, with the aim of empowering these young leaders to think about the future, and their role in shaping it.

She ditched her sleek new hairdo we have seen of late in favour of a bun, a hairstyle she has previously favoured 

Go bold in a yellow Brandon Maxwell dress like The Duchess Of Sussex

There was certainly no missing The Duchess of Sussex as she stepped out to the Commonwealth youth reception with her husband Prince Harry.

The newlywed looked incredible in a statement yellow dress, featuring a fitted sheath design, midi length and a subtle boat-neck cut (which is fast becoming her signature neckline!)

Pastels have featured a lot in Meghan's outfit choices recently - from a pink Prada dress, to a blush Carolina Herrera design - so this bold yellow shade made for a refreshing change!

It's by Brandon Maxwell, a designer who famously dressed A-listers like Lady Gaga before he made the switch to creating, rather than styling, clothes.

If you love this not-so-mellow yellow dress, then there's good news because it's currently reduced in the sale at Moda Operandi. Click right to make like Meghan and get it for yourself, or spread some sunshine with even more bold and beautiful styles below from DSquared2, JCPenny, Banana Republic and American Living.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders from across the Commonwealth at the reception hosted by The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC
The couple appeared in good spirits as they addressed guests ahead of tonight's reception 
Prince Harry was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in February
He and Meghan attended a Commonwealth Youth Forum event in April
Prince Harry was appointed by Her Majesty The Queen as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in February, and he and Meghan attended a Commonwealth Youth Forum event in April

The final day of the workshop will bring together 120 young people, scholars, youth leaders, and youth representatives of High Commissions to take part in the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge event. 

Working in groups, these talented young people are encouraged to generate ideas about the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040. 

As part of a Commonwealth where 60 per cent of the population is under 30, these emerging leaders will be asked how they can work together and use the networks they are building now to make their ideas a reality.

The reception will begin with an overview of the day, before The Duke of Sussex and the Secretary-General address the reception. 

Their Royal Highnesses will then meet the young people who have taken part in the workshops to hear from them directly about their ideas for the future, and the support they need to ensure that their voices are heard.

SHOULD MEGHAN AND HARRY HOLD HANDS? ETIQUETTE EXPERT WEIGHS IN

Etiquette expert William Hanson has explained that while there is no official royal protocol against the gesture, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may feel the need to appear more 'professional' now that they are married, and added that Meghan could also more confident in her role. 

Speaking to Femail, he said: 'Prince Harry has probably felt less of a need to hold Meghan's hand as she seems to be much more confident and secure in her new role, and so needs less emotional and physical support from her now-husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured in April) are certainly one of the more tactile royal couples and etiquette expert William Hanson says this is not against royal protocol 
'Public displays of affection, such a hand holding, may be accepted in private situations and in social spheres, but when out in public Harry and Meghan are on official business and so it is not considered professional behaviour.'

Describing William (who is second in line to the throne) and Kate's body language as more 'traditional', he added: 'They seem much more reserved with their emotions and affection whereas Harry and Meghan are more tactile. It comes down to different styles for different royal couples.'

And explaining the protocol with being tactile in the royal family, he said: 'There is no official rule in regards to hand holding.

'However it is not something we have seen HM The Queen or HRH Prince of Wales do with their respective spouses.'

'I suspect Prince Harry and The Duchess of Sussex realise that now they are married their job and status is what comes first,' he concluded.

 

