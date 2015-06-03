Trump launches revenge attack in home state on Montana senator shared dirt on Dr. Ronny Jackson

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:55 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 20:16 EDT, 5 July 2018

President Donald Trump kept up his grudge against the Montana Demoratic Senator who released damaging information about his choice to run the VA – and issued a defense of former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, whose nomination imploded months ago.

Trump returned to the issue in the home state of Sen. Jon Tester, who as the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee brought forth a series of allegations against Jackson, who interacted frequently with Trump as White House doctor.

'Jon Tester showed his true colors with his shameful, dishonest attacks on a great man, a friend of mine, a man that I said: "Why don't you run the VA, you'd be great. Navy Admiral Ronny Jackson,"' Trump told a crowd in Montana at a political rally.

Jackson's nomination blew up in April after a series of reports of alleged misonduct.

President Donald Trump went after Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who helped bring down his nominee to run the VA

Trump even brought up that Jackson had provided a report on his own health after conducing a physical – in a performance that drew skepticism from 'girthers' who noted Jackson's report showed Trump to be just shy of being technically obese and declared him in 'excellent' health.

'I feel guilty. Admiral Jackson was getting ready to leave service. He served many years admirably. Not a blemish,' Trump said.

'He actually said I was healthy. You know? He’s the one,' Trump said, recalling Jackson's commanding performance in the White House briefing room describing the president's health.

'When the fake news starting saying, 'Oh why isn’t Trump giving the physical! Why. Dr. Jackson and his staff went out they gave me a physical. That was a physical,' Trump said, appearing to stress its thoroughness. 'And when they said I was very healthy the news was devastated … they didn’t want to hear that,' Trump said.

Trump said Dr. Ronny Jackson never wanted the job of VA secretary

Trump said he 'probably' came to Montana to go after Sen. Jon Tester for his role in Jackson's nomination going down

Trump also described his initial conversations with Jackson, in a process that was slammed for lacking the usual vetting.

It later came out, in claims Tester and others said were brought to Congress, that Jackson had been accused of liberally doling out medications on Air Force One, crashing a car, and running an office that some other employees called hostile.

The White House said after its own review in April there is no evidence Jackson 'wrecked' a car after drinking at a going-away party for a retiring Secret Service agent, as had been claimed in a report Tester cited.

'I said to him I feel guilty,' Trump said he told Jackson. 'I said, "Hey doc why don’t you run the VA? You’re a leader, you’re an admiral, people admire you,' he said, describing the offer of running the notoriously complex hospital system.

'I say doc you’ll be great go ahead and do it. Sir: whatever your order I will do,' Trump said Jackson responded, attesting to his character. 'Even if he didn’t want to do it he said that to me,' Trump said.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Great Falls, Montana, U.S., July 5, 2018

Then he pointed to an undisclosed role played by first lady Melania Trump.

'In fact your great first lady said to me that same day, well did he want to do it? I say, "I really don’t know, he said he’d do it."'

'But then when I thought about it, I don’t know … but he didn’t really want to do it. So I sort of feel guilty about this whole thing,' Trump shared.

'Because what happened is, he said, Sir if you would like me to do it, I’ll do it . Wasn’t what he had in mind… I put him into the world of politics. How vicious is the world,' Trump lamented.

Trump also called Tester a 'liberal' and tried to link him to his party's leadership, as well as Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who has called for confronting administration staffers over issues like family separation.

'A vote for Jon tester is a vote for Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi and the new leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters,' said Trump.