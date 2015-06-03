Kimberly Guilfoyle poses for photo with Pizzagate conspiracy theorist, who flashes white power sign

By Chris Spargo For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:44 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 20:11 EDT, 5 July 2018

Kimberly Guilfoyle had a jam-packed Fourth of July holiday in the nation's capital, joining new boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. for a barbecue at his dad's place.

She first headed to the Trump International Hotel however in Washington DC, where she was asked to pose for a photo with a fan.

That fan spoke with Guilfoyle for a few seconds and then snapped a selfie whole flashing the same white nationalist sign others have flashed in the past year, later claiming he was making a 'A-OK' gesture.

The controversy around that gesture began at the very same hotel on election night when it was flashed by admitted white supremacist Richard Spencer.

This photo was then shared to the Twitter account of its snapper, Pizzagate conspiracy theorist David Seaman.

Selfie: Kimberly Guilfoyle posed for a photo with David Seaman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC on Wednesday (above)

Oval office: After snapping the photo at the Trump Hotel, Guilfoyle and boyfriend Donald Trump Jr headed to the annual White House barbecue

This image led to outrage from many, which both Guilfoyle and Seaman were quick to play down.

'On my recent trip to Washington, D.C., for the Fourth of July hundreds of people asked for a photograph or selfie with me,' Guilfoyle said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

'I always oblige when possible, this doesn’t mean I know them personally or share their views.'

Seaman meanwhile fired back after one person insinuated the pair knew one another prior to taking the photo.

'Asked her for a photo as did many others at the hotel! Respect her show but don’t know her at all! YOU ARE FAKE NEWS,' wrote Seaman.

He also declared the Pizza is real.

Seaman later addressed the controversy in a video.

Loved up: Guilfoyle and Trump Jr enjoyed the day in DC but she was back in New York for The Five on Thursday

Fake news: Both Seaman and Guilfoyle were animate about the fact that they had never met before this photo (Seaman's tweet above)

'It's very disturbing that these blue check marks are coming after me for taking a photo with Kim Guilfoyle. I am a fan of Kim Guilfoyle's, I'm allowed to take a f***ing selfie with her, if she wants to take a selfie,' said Seaman.

'If I just happen to run into her at a hotel as was the case. It's OK, blue checkmarks, you completely missed the point.'

He continued: 'This is not the white supremacist symbol its just the a-OK sign. You can find this emoji on any smart phone. It's sad, it's actually pathetic how sad the other side is.'

Seaman then launched into another theory, extolling his belief that Attorney General Sessions would seen be fired and replaced by a more 'ruthless' pick.