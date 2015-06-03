Twitter fills with hilarious Scott Pruitt memes after he resigns

By Dailymail.com Reporter and Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor And Emily Goodin And Francesca Chambers For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:38 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 20:07 EDT, 5 July 2018

As news broke that Scott Pruitt had finally resigned from the EPA, Twitter responded the best way it knew how - with memes.

The social media site filled with jokes about the disgraced cabinet official, who was plagued by dozens of scandals throughout his short-lived term.

Many used their memes to poke fun at the stories of Pruitt's lavish spending and efforts to gain perks and boost his household income.

'Exclusive footage of Scott Pruitt leaving the White House on his last day' one person wrote above a meme that showed someone stealing a TV from Ned Flanders' house on The Simpsons.

One of the more creative posts showed Pruitt joining the rest of Trump's staff who have resigned, been fired, or even thrown in jail

Another showed Ronald McDonald sitting at a table with the Hamburglar under the caption 'Footage from Scott Pruitt's final Cabinet meeting with Trump'.

One person posted a picture of Lady Gaga wearing a big blue jacket with square shoulders.

'Mike Pence: "Pruitt, before you go, any idea what happened to the TV in the situation room?"', the caption read.

A similar meme showed a picture of Marge Simpson walking with a jacket completely stuffed with stolen goods and the caption 'Scott Pruitt leaving the EPA'.

One of the most creative posts showed Pruitt standing outside the White House with every other Trump staff member who has resigned.

The gif shows Pruitt driving in on a private jet, putting a flashing light on top, complete with a mattress from a Trump hotel and a Chick-fil-A sign.

'Anybody want to sublet my $50 a night apartment LOL!' the caption read.

The meme references a whole slew of Pruitt's scandals, including how he paid just $50 a night to stay in a condo owned by an energy lobbyist's wife.

Pruitt also allegedly demanded flashing lights and sirens to get through traffic when he was late for dinner, and had an aide get him a used mattress from a Trump hotel.

He also sought to use his contacts to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise.

Other memes joked about Pruitt's replacement, with one showing a picture of a truck blasting black smoke into the air.

Pruitt gave his resignation letter to Trump on Thursday, revealing he believed it was because of God that he had been brought to the president's administration.

'I believe you are serving as President today because of God's providence. I believe that same providence brought me into your service,' Pruitt wrote.

President Trump announced the long-expected news on Twitter. He hailed the top official who had caused a flood of humiliating headlines even as he praised Pruitt's 'outstanding' tenure.

He told reporters riding with him on Air Force One on a flight to Montana that it was Pruitt's decision to resign and that it had been in the works for several days. 'It was very much up to him,' Trump said.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt asked aides to help his wife Marilyn find a job that would net her a salary that topped $200,000. She was at his side when he was sworn in by Supreme Court Samuel Alito

'Scott Pruitt did an outstanding job inside of the EPA. We’ve gotten rid of record breaking regulations and it’s been really good,' the president stated. 'You know, obviously the controversies with Scott, but within the agency we were extremely happy.'

Pruitt's resignation comes as congressional Democrats were probing claims that he ordered his staff to falsify his official schedules and shield meetings with industry bigs.

Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt's former chief of staff, told CNN that Pruitt held meetings to 'scrub, alter or remove from Pruitt's official calendar numerous records because they might "look bad."'

He said close aides kept three different schedules – and one of them containing potentially revealing information was kept secret. He was already facing a dozen-plus scandals at the time.

Despite Pruitt's plentiful scandals, Trump continued to praise him even as he tweeted about his resignation on Thursday.

Trump said Pruitt had done an 'outstanding job' and said he would 'always be thankful to him'.

The president also said that Andrew Wheeler, the deputy at the EPA, would assume duties as the acting administrator.

'I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!' the president concluded.

Pruitt was at the White House for the Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday, despite the fact that his resignation had been in talks for days.

President Trump tweeted that he has 'accepted the resignation' of Pruitt

OUTSTANDING: Trump said Pruitt had done an 'outstanding job' at EPA

The party invite was a sign of Pruitt's proximity to Trump, who made note of his attendance in his Independence Day remarks, despite the obvious political cost of keeping a scandal-tarred administrator of a cabinet agency.

SCOTT PRUITT'S SCANDALS IN BRIEF Ex-Oklahoma attorney-general Scott Pruitt had never lived in Washington D.C. until he became EPA Administrator last year. But his scandals now include how he: Paid just $50 a night to stay in a condo owned by an energy lobbyist's wife but only when he was in town (and called it 'market rent');

Had his door battered down by Capitol Hill Police because he wasn't responding and claimed he was 'napping' - on a weekday afternoon;

Allegedly demanded flashing lights and sirens to get through traffic because he was late for dinner;

Also allegedly demanded a bulletproof SUV with run-flat tires - and a bulletproof desk;

Got a desk 'bigger than the Resolute' and a soundproof phone booth to stop officials hearing his calls;

Had his security chief reassigned, allegedly for questioning his demands;

Allegedly had other officials moved or reassigned for questioning his spending;

Claimed to know nothing about pay raises given to two key aides he brought with him from Oklahoma; when the White House turned them down, officials found a loophole;

Booked private jet flights and got authorization afterwards when it was too late to turn them down;

Used flights through hubs so he could then get home to Oklahoma more cheaply from there;

Got first class flights, with officials claiming he had 'threats' and needed to be kept from ordinary passengers - but only concrete example was someone shouting 'you're f***ing up the environment' in Atlanta Airport;

Officials looked into getting him $100,000 a month private jet from NetJets;

His spokesman falsely claimed he had a 'blanket waiver' to fly in first;

Missed a flight en route to Morocco and spent a day and a night in Paris instead;

Took his round the clock security detail on his vacation to the Greek islands and Turkey;

When he was questioned about his $50-a-night deal by Fox News said it was 'unfair to ask.'

Used an aide to help him shop for a used luxury mattress at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Used 24/7 security detail to pick up dry cleaning and help him shop for lotion

Had aides keep 'bad' information off his official schedule

Asked a top aide to help get his wife a $200,000 job

Sought to use contacts to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise

Asked an aide to get him a used mattress at a Trump hotel in Washington

Spoke to Trump about becoming attorney general in midst of Russia probe

Minutes after Trump confirmed Pruitt's departure from his Cabinet on Thursday, House Oversight Committee Democrats dropped a transcript with the exact language used by his longtime aide, Samantha Dravis, to describe a 2018 effort by Pruitt to become the nation's top law-enforcement officer.

The transcript, which came in the form of a letter to the EPA's inspector general, also contained damning testimony from Pruitt aides on a host of other topics that agency's IG is said to have been probing.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the committee's top Democrat, wrote in an accompanying statement,'Scott Pruitt’s petty grifting and pervasive corruption are known far and wide, but it will take generations to fully reverse the widespread harm he inflicted on our air, our water, and the health of our people.

'President Trump’s decision to keep Pruitt on far too long—and to lavish praise on him even today for ‘an outstanding job’—is the opposite of draining the swamp,' he argued. 'It is a prime example of how the Trump Administration is zealously promoting the interests of oil companies, gas companies, and other industries at the expense of American families.'

Democrats also revealed on Thursday that Pruitt attempted to become attorney general before throwing in the towel at the EPA.

While he may have simply wanted a promotion to the Justice Department in spite of the onslaught of headaches he caused the administration, Pruitt was also likely cognizant of the Vacancies Act, which allows a Senate-confirmed official to run a cabinet department for a prolonged period should a vacancy occur.

'He had had conversations with me about media speculation around the possibility that he could become the next Attorney General,' Dravis testified.

'It’s my sense that that’s a position that he would be very interested in,' she told the committee.

It is something Pruitt told her he spoke to the president about.

'He hinted at that some sort of conversation had taken place between he and the President. But he did not provide me with specifics. I was not present for the conversation. I don’t know what, if anything, was discussed,' she said.

In the letter released on Thursday minutes after Pruitt’s resignation, Democrats on the House Oversight committee included a partial transcript of testimony from Millian Hupp, the EPA administrator’s former director of advance scheduling, as well.

She revealed that the agency knew about ‘issues’ involving Cardinal George Pell prior to a dinner in Rome with the Vatican official. Pell was charged by Italian police with sexual assault after the trip, and the dinner was scrubbed from Pruitt’s public schedule.

Hupp hinted that an aide to Pruitt mentioned the allegations prior to the dinner, although she claimed not to remember what the concerns were that the aide brought forward to her privately and could not say if he told anyone else. She said it was Pruitt’s chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, who ordered all references to the cardinal to be removed from the schedule after the fact. She said she could not recall whether Jackson provided a reason for the edit.

Jackson in testimony says the dinner that he also attended was left off Pruitt’s public schedule because it was a ‘personal’ and not an ‘official function’ and that no one brought concerns about Pell to him prior to the trip.

‘There was no EPA business there. It was just a gathering of people,’ Jackson said.

Pruitt’s chief of staff also admitted in his testimony that other ‘personal’ meetings would have been left off, too, including ones that may have included lobbyists. Dravis told investigators that she only recalls scheduling one lunch with a lobbyist for Pruitt that was deemed personal, though.

The lunch was with Rick Smotkin, a former Comcast lobbyist who controversially set up a junket in Morocco for Pruitt that he accompanied him on in December. Smotkin won a lobbying contract from the Moroccan government in April that was retroactive to January 1. He registered after the fact as foreign agent in order to represent the African government.

At a cost of $100,000 to the U.S. taxpayer, the trip garnered the attention of the EPA’s inspector general and prompted another investigation. The EPA said that trip was pursuant to an effort to lock in a trade deal with Morocco and the administrator was not aware that Smotkin had such close ties to the foreign government.

For months, negative stories about Pruitt like the Morroco junket, the dinner with the cardinal and jobs the EPA administration tried to obtain for his wife were fed to reporters.

And yet, the president kept him on, commenting to press in early June, 'Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA. 'I mean, we're setting records.'

He remarked that Pruitt is 'being attacked very viciously by the press' outside of what he's doing for the EPA.

'I'm not saying that he's blameless, but we'll see what happens,' Trump said, hinting then that his patience with the official would not be endless.

Pruitt vented about the personal 'attacks' on him in his resignation letter:

'It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring,' he wrote.

'However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us.'