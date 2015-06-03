World News

Pictured: The two-year-old and newborn sisters found dead outside their home

PICTURED: Two-year-old and newborn sisters who were mysteriously found dead outside their home by their mother - and police still don't know how they died

  • Ireland Ribando, 2, and seven-week-old Goodknight were found on Wednesday 
  • Their mother found the girls unresponsive and ran to neighbor's to call for help  
  • Police do not suspect foul play, have ruled out drowning or firearms as cause

By Anneta Konstantinides For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:46 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 20:06 EDT, 5 July 2018

The two girls who were found dead outside of a Missouri home were a two-year-old and a newborn. 

Police still do not know how Ireland Ribando, two, and her seven-week-old sister Goodknight died. 

The girls were discovered outside their home by their mother near Kearney on Wednesday.

Authorities said the mother found her daughters not breathing and unresponsive. She picked them up and ran to a neighbor's house for help around noon. 

The two girls who were found dead outside of a Missouri home were Ireland Ribando, two, and her seven-week-old sister Goodknight (pictured) 
Ireland (pictured) and her sister were discovered outside their home by their mother near Kearney on Wednesday
The girls passed away when paramedics arrived.

There were no signs of injury on the children and they were not found near any bodies of water, causing authorities to rule out death by drowning. 

Authorities said the deaths were also not related to firearms or 'road-related issues'. 

The Clay County Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play but is still investigating the mysterious deaths, according to KCTV5. 

A search warrant has been executed and investigators were searching the residence for any evidence. 

There were no signs of injury on the children and they were not found near any bodies of water, causing authorities to rule out death by drowning
Authorities said the deaths were also not related to firearms or 'road-related issues'
 The girls passed away when paramedics arrived at the home (pictured). Their cause of death still remains a mystery 
'We are going to treat this investigation with the utmost priority to try to get those answers,' Captain Will Akin told the station. 

'Not only for everyone who is watching right now, but also for the family. They need closure as well.'

'I can only imagine what it is like for any parent to lose two children, let alone one, is nothing more than tragic,' he added. 

Akin said that everyone involved is 'working with investigators' and that the girl's mother is not a suspect at this time.

A search warrant was executed and investigators were searching the home for any evidence
'There's no reason to believe anyone is trying to hide anything,' he said. 

'But we know with other situations we want to make sure no one is lying and make sure we get to the bottom of this.' 

Authorities are hoping the autopsies will provide more answers to the baffling mystery. 

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help cover the girls' funeral expenses.  

