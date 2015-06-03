Injured woman begged people NOT to call an ambulance because of it was too expensive

By Hannah Parry and Rory Tingle For Dailymail.com

A woman who got her trapped under a subway train begged rescuers not to call an ambulance because she couldn't afford it.

The 45-year-old was walking off Boston's Orange Line train at Massachusetts Avenue around 5.30pm on Friday when she lost her footing and plunged down the gap, giving her a deep cut that went right down to the bone.

Her fellow passengers helped push the train to the side and free her, but even as she thanked them, shaking and weeping from the pain, she begged them not to call an ambulance because it cost too much.

'Do you know how much an ambulance costs?' she said.'It's $3000,' she said. 'I can't afford that.'

The woman's heartbreaking pleas have reignited the debate around healthcare in the US, with many branding it 'barbaric' that someone should be forced to choose between life and debt.

'It is absolutely disgraceful that someone has to worry about the cost of an ambulance in a situation like that. My thoughts are with her,' said Twitter user Yalina.

Another wrote: 'We need universal healthcare bad, an accident shouldn't force you to choose between crushing debt or permanent injury/death.'

'It's barbaric, outdated, and just unrealistic,' another tweet read.

Stefan Sirucek said that the 'awful' state of American healthcare often came as a shock to the many nations that already have universal healthcare.

'When you tell people from other countries stories like this they don't believe it,' he tweeted.

'Health care should be a human right in 2018, ' Lily Bargheon said.

Many Americans were angry with the current state of healthcare, which they say is confusing, unfair and overly expensive.

Americans spend more money on healthcare than any other population, and healthcare spending rocketed $900 billion between 1996 and 2013.

By 2013, total healthcare spending hit $2.1 trillion, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The researchers say that figure has now likely soared to more than $3.2 trillion, which equates to 18 percent of the country's economy.

But while spending increased, America's life expectancy has remained sluggish - with an average of 79 years old, compared to the global average of 83 years old.

The US is the only country in which wealth has been linked to life expectancy with a study finding that the richest one percent were found to live an average of 15 years longer than the poorest one percent.

Quickly, a group of men surround the women and began coordinating her rescue. Eventually, around 10 of them managed with one collective push to move the locomotive off the women's leg

The woman (bottom right) was pulled free and taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery

Various attempts to improve the healthcare system in recent years have met resistance and even when they pass, there's no guarantee they will remain. One od Donald Trump's election promises is that he would repeal and replace Barack Obama's already scaled down Affordable Care Act.

While some states, such as Vermont, who voted for a universal health insurance for all plan found they were forced to drop it because of backlash from stakeholders.

The tweet that started the debate came from Boston Globe reporter Maria Cramer who was on the platform when the woman got her leg trapped.

'Awful scene on the orange line,' she wrote. 'A woman's leg got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. It was twisted and bloody. Skin came off. She's in agony and weeping. Just as upsetting she begged no one call an ambulance.'

The tweet has been shared and liked tens of thousands of times.

Meanwhile, the victim who has not been named, was eventually taken to the Boston Medical Center, where her thigh was found to have a 'serious laceration, exposing the bone' that would need surgery.

Boston EMS chief Jim Hooley said ambulance callouts generally costed up to $1,900 for people with pressing needs, like resuscitation.

'We just worry about taking care of people,' Hooley said. 'We don't want to cause them more stress.

'We just want to reassure them that nothing bad is going to happen to them because of their inability to pay.'