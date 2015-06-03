Twitter users share the common misconceptions about their jobs

By Chloe Castleberry For Dailymail.com

Explaining your profession to someone can sometimes be annoying and frustrating -especially when people seem to misunderstand what you do quite often.

But luckily, Twitter user Mantia of Portland, Oregon, started a Twitter thread asking what the general public seems to misunderstand about your profession.

Naturally, many people rushed to shed some light on their work and the results are equally informative and hilarious.

One person said: 'Librarians do, in fact, still exist' while another person said: 'Archaeologists don't deal with dinosaurs and few of us ever excavate abroad.'

And a bartender shared in a post the importance of acknowledging the fact that less ice does not equate to more alcohol.

The tweet said: 'Less ice does not mean you will get more alcohol.'

And a nurse chimed in on the argument and shared in a post: 'Nurses are underpaid. We are not all sexy. We work outside of hospitals too.

'We are often hourly wage workers who don't get paid if we don't work and insurance companies cover everything medical (doctors, specialists, therapists, procedures, equipment) but not nursing hours.'

And a high school teacher posted that although worked with 'hormone-riddled screen addicts' can sometimes be a challenge, there's nothing he'd rather do more.'

The tweet said: 'Teaching high school is performing one or more new one-act plays everyday, with reviewers who never see a show and an audience of hormone-riddled screen addicts who wouldn't notice if you died mid-slideshow. I will never love anything more.'

And an assistant shared that just because she worked as an assistant for someone doesn't mean that she worked as an assistant for everyone.

'Producing animation costs a huge amount of money and takes a very long time,' an animator shared in a post.

And a composer also shared their people's common misconceptions when it came to their profession.

The tweet said: 'Major doesn't always mean "happy" and minor doesn't always mean "sad."'

And one pharmacist shared in a a tweet what their job really entails in a post that said: '1. Pharmacists do more than count tablets and put them into bottles and 2. I am no less professional because I work in a grocery store, my license is the same.'

'Just because someone works in IT does not automatically mean they can diagnose or fix that problem with your home PC/broadband or create a website for you anymore than a pharmacist can sew your arm back on,' a person shared in a tweet.

And an editor took to the social media platform to share her thoughts on what people get wrong about her profession.

The tweet said: 'Editing is more about fixing arguments and story structure than fixing sentences. Often when I tell someone I'm a book editor, I get some form of: "That's so awesome! I love finding typos!"'

But one of the best tweets came from a registered dietitian who shared the true meaning of clean eating.

Her tweet said: 'You don't have to use a fad diet or avoid whole food groups to eat healthy. That is, in fact, unhealthy. - registered dietitian.'