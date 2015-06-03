Dylan Dreyer takes her one-year-old son to work with her

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:26 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 02:25 EDT, 6 July 2018

Most kids spend the Fourth of July at a family party or splashing around in a pool, but Dylan Dreyer's little boy celebrated the holiday by going to work with her.

The 36-year-old meteorologist brought her one-year-old son, Calvin, to Battery Park in New York City on Wednesday to help her deliver a weather forecast in a Facebook Live for NBC Nightly News.

'I've got a special guest today because all the babysitters are off and we're not, so I got Calvin here,' she says in the clip. 'He's dressed up in his hot dog shirt ready for the Fourth of July, and, man, it's another hot one.'

Working mom: Dylan Dreyer, 36, brought her baby boy to Battery Park in New York City on Wednesday to help her deliver a weather forecast in a Facebook Live for NBC Nightly News

Having a blast: The 36-year-old meteorologist's one-year-old son, Calvin, gleefully played with her earring while she discussed the current heat wave

Calvin didn't make a peep while his mom discussed this week's heat wave, but that could have been because he was keeping busy.

The little boy gleefully played with her earring and tugged on her blue lace top while she was giving the forecast.

Although she was working, Dylan revealed at the end of the clip that she and Calvin managed to squeeze in some one-on-one time at the park.

'Was it fun today?' she asks him. 'We got to go play in the park for a little bit, so he enjoyed that.

Too cute: The proud mom also shared photos and a video of little Calvin playing with a cell phone while she was filming by the river

On his best behavior: 'Holidays when you work in news = bring your kid to work day!' she captioned the images

'Soaking in as much as free time as we can on this Fourth of July,' she adds.

The proud mom also shared photos and a video of little Calvin playing with a cell phone while she was filming by the river.

'Holidays when you work in news = bring your kid to work day!' she captioned the cute pictures, which were taken by NBC News associate producer Shannon Clash.

She ended the post with four hashtags: #myNightlyNewsCoanchor, #cameramanlikedaddy, #happy4thofjuly, and #hechosethelocation.

Fourth of July style: Earlier in the day, Dylan couldn't resist showing off her son's adorable Independence Day outfit

Dylan is married to NBC News cameraman Brian Fichera, and while its probably safe to say he didn't have the day off either, it's unclear if he was filming with his wife and son.

Earlier in the day, Dylan couldn't resist showing off her son's adorable Independence Day outfit before heading off to work.

The little boy was decked out in a short-sleeve button-down shirt with hot dogs and some patriotic plaid shorts.

'Hotdog shirt? Red, white, and blue shorts? Picking out spices for the perfect BBQ? Check check check! Calvin wishes you all a very happy 4th of July!' she wrote.